Eric Clapton's Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Hits the Auction Block Again, It's a Bargain

Eric Clapton, among the best ones to ever hold a guitar, and Ferrari, one of the world's best automakers, have something in common: this 599 GTB Fiorano. First owned by the famous English musician, the car is up for sale again, and it’s even cheaper than last time, even with all this heavy inflation going around.
Designed to combine driving pleasure with performance, not only does the 599 GTB Fiorano pack Formula 1-derived technology that guarantees a thrilling ride, but it also offers the luxury and comfort to go with it. What Formula 1 tech? Well, the semi-automatic gearbox (which allowed for “faster-than-ever” shifting times when the car hit the market), as well as the “F1-trac” traction control system.
The Pininfarina designers who worked on the car took an innovative approach, optimizing the car’s aerodynamics with sporty exterior features, such as the hood lines, air intakes, and two flying buttresses at the rear, combining great looks with functionality.
Under the T-styled hood, there’s a naturally aspirated 6-liter V12 engine that was based on the architecture of the Enzo’s, but improved upon to deliver more power and also reduce weight. As for the numbers, that’s 612 hp (620 ps) and 608 Nm (448 lb-ft), allowing the car to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in under four seconds, which is still pretty darn quick, even by today’s standards.
Matching the body color are the 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels featuring Pirelli P Zeroes, carbon ceramic disks, and yellow calipers.
The car has been polished, and the Nero Daytona paintwork is in good overall condition (partly thanks to the protective film), except for some minor chips in the front bumper, rear wheel arches, and door mirror on the driver’s side, which in this particular case is the right side. Worth mentioning are also the optional Scuderia wing shields, which seem to be in good shape.
The Castoro Light Brown leather-trimmed interior is mostly in good shape, but there’s some minor wear and tear on the center console buttons and the 60th-anniversary badge. But that’s a given, considering the model year of the car. Most importantly, since the car went through maintenance in June of this year, there aren’t any mechanical or electrical issues present, according to the Collecting Cars listing.
Some of the interior features include electrically adjustable part-carbon-fiber bucket seats, a Ferrari-branded media system, and dual-zone automatic climate control. The three-spoke steering wheel frames a yellow-background rev counter, a 220 mph (354 km/h) speedometer, as well as the odometer reading only 25,484 miles (41,013 km).
Currently located in Worcestershire, United Kingdom, this Ferrari will be gone in about 24 hours, and it’s valued at £70,000 at the time of writing, which would be around $85,150. The future owner will also get an ‘S999 GTB’ number plate, as well as some tools and all the paperwork.
The Pininfarina designers who worked on the car took an innovative approach, optimizing the car’s aerodynamics with sporty exterior features, such as the hood lines, air intakes, and two flying buttresses at the rear, combining great looks with functionality.
Under the T-styled hood, there’s a naturally aspirated 6-liter V12 engine that was based on the architecture of the Enzo’s, but improved upon to deliver more power and also reduce weight. As for the numbers, that’s 612 hp (620 ps) and 608 Nm (448 lb-ft), allowing the car to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in under four seconds, which is still pretty darn quick, even by today’s standards.
Matching the body color are the 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels featuring Pirelli P Zeroes, carbon ceramic disks, and yellow calipers.
The car has been polished, and the Nero Daytona paintwork is in good overall condition (partly thanks to the protective film), except for some minor chips in the front bumper, rear wheel arches, and door mirror on the driver’s side, which in this particular case is the right side. Worth mentioning are also the optional Scuderia wing shields, which seem to be in good shape.
The Castoro Light Brown leather-trimmed interior is mostly in good shape, but there’s some minor wear and tear on the center console buttons and the 60th-anniversary badge. But that’s a given, considering the model year of the car. Most importantly, since the car went through maintenance in June of this year, there aren’t any mechanical or electrical issues present, according to the Collecting Cars listing.
Some of the interior features include electrically adjustable part-carbon-fiber bucket seats, a Ferrari-branded media system, and dual-zone automatic climate control. The three-spoke steering wheel frames a yellow-background rev counter, a 220 mph (354 km/h) speedometer, as well as the odometer reading only 25,484 miles (41,013 km).
Currently located in Worcestershire, United Kingdom, this Ferrari will be gone in about 24 hours, and it’s valued at £70,000 at the time of writing, which would be around $85,150. The future owner will also get an ‘S999 GTB’ number plate, as well as some tools and all the paperwork.