YouTuber Gets Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Nobody Wants for Less Than Half Its Original Price

Buying new cars has become more complicated and expensive, thanks to the microchip shortage. However, the current global recession is making it easy to purchase top-tier older vehicles for dirt cheap (if you have the money). Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage YouTube channel bought his dream car, a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano (with a clean title and record), for less than half its original price.
Buying top-tier older cars for cheap is often considered a dangerous move. There’s always the possibility of buying a lemon that’ll cost you an arm and a leg in repairs and possibly plunge you into depression. But sometimes, good deals are good deals.
Well, Hoover got himself one hell of a good deal. The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is perhaps one of the greatest GT cars from the Italian automaker that, ironically, nobody wants at the moment. With the current global recession and high fuel costs, it’s only a matter of time before the car bubble bursts and fuel-guzzling cars become less desirable.
To remind you, The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano has a 6.0-liter V12 engine good for 612 hp (620 ps) and 488 lb-ft (608 Nm) of torque.
“The engine under the hood is Ferrari Enzo derived 612 hp along with the look of this thing. It makes absolutely no sense. It’s one of the last bargains in the Ferrari world, in my opinion. And really, if you can afford it, probably get one,” he said.
Hoover bought his Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano for $133,000 with 30,000 miles (48,280 kilometers) on the odometer. The sale listing shows the previous owner got it for a base model price of $273,000. The total cost of the Ferrari brand new plus options was $350,000.
While $130,000 might be a little on the higher side for 30,000 miles (48,280 kilometers), Hoover admits the previous owner was meticulous about its care and even had a comprehensive record of its service history.
We recommend watching the video below for the full tour of the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano. Hoover is looking to convert the standard six-speed automated manual transmission into a six-speed manual in the future. For now, he needs to have it checked for issues, and possibly line his wallet for exorbitant service charges that'll follow.
