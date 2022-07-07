Someone Had Enough Money for a Ferrari but Not Enough to Pay for Parking

The lack of parking spaces affects all major cities, so it's no wonder that drivers end up leaving their cars in places where they could easily be hit.
However, when you own a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano that cost more than $300,000 when new, you'll be very careful where you leave it parked. A guarded parking lot is recommended. But photos taken in Romania's capital, Bucharest, show that some Ferrari owners are not afraid to leave their cars parked in really dangerous places. In this case, in a small space between the road and the tram line. That is an inappropriate place regardless of the car's brand.
Having the money to buy a car like the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano but not being able to afford to pay to park it in a proper space seems a bit unfortunate to us. Even a second-hand example has a price tag of over $150,000, and it goes up depending on how well it's been maintained. This example appears to be a 2006 model.
Underneath the gorgeous Pininfarina-style bodywork, the GTB Fiorano has a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine that develops 456 kW / 620 hp (628 ps) and 608 Nm (448 lb-ft) of torque. The technical specifications of the engine speak for themselves: Displacement of 5,999 cm3, a specific output of 103 hp/liter, a first at the time of launch for a naturally aspirated production engine of this displacement.
With an engine that can rev up to 8,400 rpm, the noise produced could wake the dead. Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano sprints from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in an astonishing 3.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of over 330 kph (205 mph).
The GTB is quite an aggressive driving car. Body control is fabulous if you keep the Manettino controller in the Sport setting, but Race mode makes the it feel like it's out of this world. Literally.
