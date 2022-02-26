Ferrari 599 GTB Joins 23YO Volvo Statio Wagon and E55 AMG T-Modell on the Dyno

Styled by Jason Castriota who also penned the SSC Tuatara hypercar, the 599 family of grand tourers was introduced in 2006 with the GTB Fiorano.
Its name can be explained as follows: 599 stands for 5,999 cubic centimeters from a free-breathing V12, GTB means gran turismo Berlinetta, and Fiorano signifies the Prancing Horse’s private racetrack. The belly of the beast is referred to as the F140 C, a twelve-cylinder mechanical work of wonder derived from the F140 B introduced a few years prior by the Enzo.
When it was brand-spanking new, the F140 C utilized in the 599 GTB Fiorano used to crank out a very impressive 620 ps (612 horsepower) at 7,600 revolutions per minute and 608 Nm (448 pound-feet) of torque at 5,600 revolutions per minute. The blue-painted car in the featured clip, however, puts out 591 ps (583 horsepower) and 599 Nm (442 pound-feet).
Given that Ferrari discontinued the 599 series a whopping ten years ago, the dyno numbers are more than appropriate for a thoroughbred gran turismo.
The F12berlinetta replaced this fellow in 2012, and five years later, the Prancing Horse of Maranello presented us with the 812 Superfast. Mere days ago, Ferrari has indirectly confirmed the 812 Superfast is going the way of the dodo as well. The carparazzi haven’t managed to snap any pics of the yet-to-be-named successor thus far, but in any case, you can look forward to a naturally-aspirated V12 with some kind of hybrid assistance.
In addition to the 599 GTB Fiorano, our Dutch friends at AutoTopNL have also tested a couple of station wagons. Operated by Beek Auto Racing, the dyno revealed 193 ps (200 hp) and 279 Nm (206 pound-feet) of torque for the Volvo V40 T4. Not bad for a 23-year-old box on wheels, right?
The silver-painted wagon is an E55 AMG from the W211 generation. Replaced by the E63 in 2006 for the 2007 model year, the 55 is rocking a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 that originally produced 476 ps (469 hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. But curiously enough, this particular example of the breed currently makes 485 ps (478 hp) and 719 Nm (530 pound-feet).
