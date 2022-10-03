Rosso Red Ferrari 360 Modena That Used to Belong to Eric Clapton Can Now Be Yours

There are a lot of celebrities out there who seem to focus on certain car brands. English singer-songwriter Eric Clapton seems to prove that rule, as he has owned several Ferraris over the years, and this 2003 Ferrari 360 Modena is one of them.
The 77-year-old singer and guitarist Eric Clapton needs no introduction. Famous for songs like "Wonderful Tonight, "Layla," and "Tears in Heaven," he's been inducted three times into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is one of the most influential and famous guitarists of all time.
And, besides his passion for music, he has another - collecting cars. Over the years, he's had numerous cars but seems to have a soft spot for Ferraris. He owned a 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, a 612 Scaglietti, an Enzo, a 365 GTC, an F40, a 512BB, a Daytona, and a bespoke SP12 EC.
Among them, there was also a 2003 Ferrari 360 Modena, which is now going under the hammer. It comes with a Rosso Red exterior and the original five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has tan leather upholstery with factory option leather roof lining, an upgraded sound system with Becker CD changer, electric windows and door mirrors, and air conditioning.
The Ferrari 360 Modena came with a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, good for 395 horsepower (400 ps), and a maximum torque of 275 lb-ft (373 Nm), and it’s one of only 352 rear-wheel-drive manual cars ever built. It can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 183 mph (295 kph).
The current owner has had it since May 2015. It has 20,046 mi (32,261 km) on the clock and the lowest bid was at £20,000 (approximately $22,300) at the time of writing. It's available for auction at Car & Classic and, in just one day, it has already reached 6 bids, going up to £55,000 ($61,500), with six more days to go.
