Mansory Can Maim Your Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S in Exchange for Many Benjamins

While Porsche is putting together the final touches on the facelifted 992, Mansory has only recently met the 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S. And you know what they did to them, don’t you?
Actually, you may want to make that ‘what they will do’ instead of ‘did,’ because we are in the teasing phase of the project, which includes two exterior shots of the 992 generation Porsche 911 Turbo S.
Far from being a pretty proposal, though that was expected since we’re talking about Mansory, the sports model turned super in the hands of the Zuffenhausen brand has a brash body kit, consisting of many carbon fiber add-ons that should fly off the controversial tuner’s shelves in no time after becoming available.
The front bumper is still the OEM piece, though it now has a more pronounced apron, with side blades, and side air intake surrounds. The front hood is also new, and was made of the same lightweight material, as are the side mirror casings, side skirts, and pieces attached to the rear intakes that feed air to the engine. At the back, it has even more carbon fiber, including that new diffuser, additional trim, and a large wing that otherwise doesn’t look half bad.
Porsche’s name below the light strip joining the taillights together has been replaced by Mansory’s, and it doesn’t have a crest anymore at the front. The Turbo S logo further reveals this car’s naughty nature, and the wheels, which seem to be about the same size as the standard ones, contribute to the makeover. We can also see new tailpipes integrated into the diffuser, so this 911 Turbo S might have a sports exhaust system, which would make it a bit punchier. However, Mansory doesn’t always provide a power boost for its projects, so it could go either way.
