Maserati MC20 Updated for 2023, Starts at Half a Million Dollars Down Under

Subsequent to the unveiling of the open-top version of the MC20, which adds the Cielo suffix, Maserati has updated the coupe too, giving it new features.
Set to enter production this November, with the MC20 Cielo following it next January, Maserati’s exotic model now gets a new standard color, called the Grigio Incognito. The carbon fiber engine cover, and Alcantara-wrapped sports steering wheel, with carbon fiber inserts, and blue start button, are also new.
Customers willing to spend more can get one of the two new alloy wheel sets available for both the MC20 and MC20 Cielo, the carbon fiber or glossy black diamond cut ones, measuring 20 inches in diameter. A new drive mode selector, with a metallic bezel around the 1.6-inch TFT screen, is part of the novelties. This display is the third one found inside the MC20, joining the TFT instrument cluster, and central screen, each one with a 10.25-inch diagonal.
For the 2023 model year, the Trident brand has also introduced a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System bundle of optional gear. This includes the automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind spot alert, rear cross path alert, 360-degree camera system, traffic sign information, and auto-dimming side mirrors. A 3-year maintenance program covering all service requirements as highlighted in the owner’s documentation rounds off the updates.
Alongside the introduction of the 2023 MC20, which is still born in Modena, Maserati has announced the official recommended retail price of the coupe and convertible in Australia. Thus, for the fixed-roof model, customers are looking at a minimum of AU$467,000, and AU$528,000 for the open-top variant, equaling to US$322,626 and US$364,767 respectively at the current exchange rates. The Italian company is asking at least NZ$415,000 (US$259,118) for the MC20 in New Zealand, and NZ$475,000 (US$296,581) for the MC20 Cielo.
