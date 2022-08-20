Maserati MC20 Cielo Brings Its Retractable Smart Glass Roof to the US

Electrochromic (smart glass) sunroofs aren’t really new, but you don’t see one that’s also retractable every day. In fact, you’ve probably never seen one, as Maserati has just premiered the feature for the convertible segment with its brand new MC20 Cielo at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.
With the MC20 Cielo, Maserati promises to bring customers the “perfect mix of sportiness and luxury,” making no performance compromises, regardless of whether you choose to drive with the roof open or not. Hence, an “immersive and thrilling driving experience” is guaranteed.
You can keep the ambiance inside the new car dim and cozy or let the light in with the simple touch of the Cielo button, as the roof uses Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology to turn from clear to opaque and vice versa in just a second.
And if you want to breathe in some fresh air, you can really enjoy a sunny day by sliding the top away in just 12 seconds, while going at speeds of up to 31 mph (50 kph).
Moreover, the Alcantara leather seats get a refresh with a new “Ice” variant. The steering wheel is also encased in Alcantara leather with carbon fiber detailing, while the Sonus faber Sound System will automatically adjust the sound dynamics based on your current roof configuration.
The soul of the MC20 Cielo is Maserati’s new 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine. According to the automaker, it’s the first one intended for a road car that uses technology derived from Formula 1 competitions.
As for the numbers, the vehicle puts out 621 hp (630 ps) and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque, launching the car from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just under 3 seconds, and all the way to over 199 mph (320 kph), without breaking too much of a sweat.
Unfortunately, the new fresh coat of “Acquamarina” paint is only reserved for the PrimaSerie Limited Edition of just 65 MC20 Cielo cars.
Two other Maserati cars were featured along the MC20 Cielo at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering - a Grecale Trofeo and an MC20 coupe.
You can keep the ambiance inside the new car dim and cozy or let the light in with the simple touch of the Cielo button, as the roof uses Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology to turn from clear to opaque and vice versa in just a second.
And if you want to breathe in some fresh air, you can really enjoy a sunny day by sliding the top away in just 12 seconds, while going at speeds of up to 31 mph (50 kph).
Moreover, the Alcantara leather seats get a refresh with a new “Ice” variant. The steering wheel is also encased in Alcantara leather with carbon fiber detailing, while the Sonus faber Sound System will automatically adjust the sound dynamics based on your current roof configuration.
The soul of the MC20 Cielo is Maserati’s new 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine. According to the automaker, it’s the first one intended for a road car that uses technology derived from Formula 1 competitions.
As for the numbers, the vehicle puts out 621 hp (630 ps) and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque, launching the car from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just under 3 seconds, and all the way to over 199 mph (320 kph), without breaking too much of a sweat.
Unfortunately, the new fresh coat of “Acquamarina” paint is only reserved for the PrimaSerie Limited Edition of just 65 MC20 Cielo cars.
Two other Maserati cars were featured along the MC20 Cielo at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering - a Grecale Trofeo and an MC20 coupe.