Maserati Teases New Limited Series Super Sports Car, Packs V6 Nettuno Engine With 740 HP

Even though it packs the same state-of-the-art 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno engine as the MC20, this new Project24 vehicle boasts new turbochargers, resulting in a raised power output of 740 hp – the MC20 “only” has 621 hp.Other highlights include a new suspension (double-wishbone with semi-virtual steering axis), a six-speed sequential racing gearbox, a carbon-ceramic braking system, racing tires, various FIA-approved safety features and a target weight of less than 2,755 lbs (1,250 kg). This puts Project24’s power-to-weight ratio at approximately 1.69 kg/hp.In terms of styling, the car was designed by Centro Stile Maserati, where the goal was to create a completely new aesthetic and “push the boundaries to the limits, free of the constraints usually seen in a racing car,” explained the Italian carmaker “The result is something never seen before, combining beauty with genuine sporty capabilities to become an instant classic collector’s item.”The car also boasts a multi-adjustable rear wing, LED headlights, Lexan front and side windows, Brembo brakes with bespoke cooling, forged 18-inch alloys with center lock fittings, racing slicks and the following goodies on the inside:Racing seats (optional passenger seat), adjustable racing pedal box, adjustable steering column, 6-point racing safety belt, multi-function carbon fiber steering wheel, rear-view camera display (optional), telemetry recording (optional), in-car camera for video recording (optional), dash and data acquisition system, air conditioning, a tire pressure monitoring system (optional) and adjustable racingand traction control.Maserati Project24 is meant to be very exclusive, which is why customers will benefit from a range of bespoke services, such as track-specific experiences and state-of-the-art support.