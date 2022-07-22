Maserati Teases New Limited Series Super Sports Car, Packs V6 Nettuno Engine With 740 HP

Meet Maserati’s so-called Project24, depicting a limited series super sports car, based on the MC20. Only 62 units are to be made, none of which will be road legal. That’s right, this baby is going to be one seriously hardcore track toy.
Even though it packs the same state-of-the-art 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno engine as the MC20, this new Project24 vehicle boasts new turbochargers, resulting in a raised power output of 740 hp – the MC20 “only” has 621 hp.
Other highlights include a new suspension (double-wishbone with semi-virtual steering axis), a six-speed sequential racing gearbox, a carbon-ceramic braking system, racing tires, various FIA-approved safety features and a target weight of less than 2,755 lbs (1,250 kg). This puts Project24’s power-to-weight ratio at approximately 1.69 kg/hp.
In terms of styling, the car was designed by Centro Stile Maserati, where the goal was to create a completely new aesthetic and “push the boundaries to the limits, free of the constraints usually seen in a racing car,” explained the Italian carmaker.
“The result is something never seen before, combining beauty with genuine sporty capabilities to become an instant classic collector’s item.”
The car also boasts a multi-adjustable rear wing, LED headlights, Lexan front and side windows, Brembo brakes with bespoke cooling, forged 18-inch alloys with center lock fittings, racing slicks and the following goodies on the inside:
Racing seats (optional passenger seat), adjustable racing pedal box, adjustable steering column, 6-point racing safety belt, multi-function carbon fiber steering wheel, rear-view camera display (optional), telemetry recording (optional), in-car camera for video recording (optional), dash and data acquisition system, air conditioning, a tire pressure monitoring system (optional) and adjustable racing ABS and traction control.
Maserati Project24 is meant to be very exclusive, which is why customers will benefit from a range of bespoke services, such as track-specific experiences and state-of-the-art support.
