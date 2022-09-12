Novitec Sprinkles Magic Dust on the Maserati MC20, Makes It Faster, More Powerful

Novitec has just completed the development of its upgrade proposal for the Maserati MC20, with the bundle comprising some tweaks made inside and out, and a power boost.
Thanks to the plug-and-play module, and high-performance exhaust system, which can be combined with the 100-mm (4-in) tailpipes, the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 develops an extra 80 hp (81 ps / 60 kW), and 65 lb-ft (88 Nm) of torque over stock.
As a result, the mill is now rated at 701 hp (711 ps / 523 kW) and 603 lb-ft (818 Nm), with the output available at 7,400 rpm and the peak torque between 3,000 and 5,500 rpm. Novitec claims that the tuned MC20 needs 2.8 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, being 0.1 seconds faster than stock, and 8.4 seconds from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph). Top speed stands at over 202 mph (325 kph).
Making it look more aggressive at the front is the chin spoiler, made of naked carbon. This part was tested in the wind tunnel, and it is said to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds. The tuner’s designers have also come up with a ducktail spoiler, said to generate more downforce, which means that the Italian mid-engine sports car is now more maneuverable.
Created in collaboration with Vossen, the wheels are also new. They measure 9x20 and 12x21 inches at the front and rear, respectively, and they were shod in 255/35 and 325/25 tires. Further optimizing the driving dynamics of the MC20 are the sport springs, which have lowered the ride height by around 25 mm (1 in).
Several upgrades are available for the interior of the Trident brand’s model, which can be dressed in fine leather and Alcantara, in numerous shades. Basically, what they’re telling interested parties is that the sky is basically the limit when it comes to the upholstery options.
