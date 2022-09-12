Tesla Rolls FSD Beta 10.69.2 to a Broader Audience, Is Overly Cautious Around Pedestrians

FSD

FSD Beta 10.69.2 rolling out now. Please note that top priority is safety, so expect it to be overly cautious, especially around pedestrians.

#FSDBeta 10.69.2 is really struggling around pedestrians - way over cautious for people just on sidewalk and not crossing. Many interventions. I’ve often wondered how the AI will judge a human’s intentions - are they just standing there, or intending to cross? #tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/DJ5nhitimk