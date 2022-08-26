A Tesla With FSD Beta 10.69 Has Difficulty Getting Through These Tricky Situations

Tesla owner Kim Paquette posted on her YouTube channel the trials she went through with a Model 3 (equipped with FSD Beta 10.69 software) while crossing a rather busy intersection.
The video shows that the woman is trying to get through the intersection but, considering that this is no ordinary intersection, the electric car experiences some rather strange commands. The whole experiment was captured on camera.
First, the woman tries to make a left turn but the car is positioned incorrectly for this maneuver. If the driver had not intervened, the Tesla would have entered an area dedicated to oncoming traffic. The electric car's attempts can be seen on the display.
Then Kim tries to go through the intersection on the diagonal, except that to get to where she wanted, the car would need to stop in the middle of the road to let the intersecting cars pass. This operation is repeated twice, but each time, it required the driver's intervention to avoid an accident.
”3 attempts at this intersection. First time as unprotected left, 2 and 3 trying to go straight across. Intersection is on the diagonal and my car struggles any way it tries to do it,” Kim notes in the description of the video uploaded to YouTube.
How this car reacts in such an intersection, in a very complex traffic scenario, could be an excellent homework assignment for the team working on future improvements to Tesla's autonomous driving systems.
The problem might have already been fixed in the latest update. Recently, Elon Musk revealed via Twitter that Tesla's autonomous driving system, the FSD Beta, on its current 10.69 version, will bring two new releases in two weeks. The first update will arrive the following week, with version 10.69.1 being available starting Monday night (August 29th) and Beta version 10.69.2 coming in the ”week or so” after.
