Tesla Full Self-Driving Gets Confused When It Encounters Stop Signs of Different Sizes

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system is an impressive piece of engineering, despite all the criticism and FUD spread in the past months. It nevertheless has its downsides, and sometimes these can lead to hilarious situations, if not worse.
Most of the time, Tesla’s automated driving system, inadequately called “Full Self-Driving,” gets its way around traffic like magic. This has been shown in countless videos shared on the internet. On the other hand, it’s not perfect (that’s why it’s called Beta) and sometimes can be really dumb. Combined with the fact that people take its name too literally, it can lead to dangerous situations.
A new story spreading fast on social media indicates that Tesla’s automated-driving software might get confused when the road signs have different sizes. This should not even be an issue, as the road signs are supposed to be standardized, but alas, they’re not, and this is confusing the FSD computer. According to several reports, Tesla cars tend to stop earlier and more harshly when encountering a bigger stop sign. This is probably because they believe that its bigger size means it is closer than it really is.
One disgruntled user even took a tape measure to verify this theory and discovered that the spot sign that caused trouble for him was indeed bigger. Like, 60% bigger, at 48.5 inches (123 cm) instead of the usual 30 inches (76 cm). This is an interesting find, although Tesla FSD should not cause that confusion. Elon Musk said Tesla Vision works more like human eyes, so it should still see the place of the post sign and not judge its size instead.
But this is not how it happens. Other users also shared pictures showing that the FSD software misjudges the sign placement, sometimes even doubling the signs. The problem even persists after the much-hyped v.10.69 update. However, some say that the behavior has improved with the latest update.
The reason for this confusion is not known, and Tesla has yet to address or at least acknowledge it. It reminded us of another strange story, when FSD confused the Burger King logo for a stop sign two years ago, effectively slowing down the car. This was a boon for the fast food chain, which started a campaign based on that.
I have the same issue near to my house, it's always hit hard brake and also showing multiple stops sign wrongly markedhttps://t.co/C1nBAJA6NQ— Mike Alani (@AlaniMike) August 27, 2022