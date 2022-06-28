Maserati MC20 Sees What the Top Gear Track Looks Like in the Wet With the Stig at the Helm

And off it goes, into the ‘Isn’t Straight,’ ‘Your Name Here’ corner, past the ‘Old Lady’s House,’ and into the ‘Substation.’ Wait, that’s a different show, and the Maserati MC20 just had its credentials tested out by The Stig, part of Top Gear’s Season 32, Episode 4, which aired on Sunday.
So, how did it do? Well, that’s for you to find out by watching the episode, if you haven’t already. What we will tell you about next are the official specs, starting with the weight, which is less than 3,300 pounds (1,500 kg). It has a monocoque that tips the scales at around 220 lbs (100 kg), and what the Trident brand claims to be “exceptional power-to-weight” ratio.
Since we mentioned the word ‘power,’ we might as well remind you that it uses a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6. The engine has F1-inspired tech, including the pre-chamber combustion system with twin-spark plugs, and it is good for 621 hp (630 ps / 463 kW) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque.
It is hooked up to a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, allowing the MC20 to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in 2.88 seconds from a standstill, in the Corsa driving mode. Other modes include the GT, Sport, and Wet, with the latter adjusting various parameters to make the car more controllable on moist roads. From 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph), it needs less than 8.8 seconds, and it will keep going up to over 202 mph (325 kph).
Joined recently by an open-top version, which adds the Cielo (Italian for ‘sky’) suffix, the Maserati MC20 is not cheap by any means. Then again, you are looking at a supercar, and the word ‘super’ does mean a lot of money. Pricing starts at around $210,000 in the United States.
Since we mentioned the word ‘power,’ we might as well remind you that it uses a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6. The engine has F1-inspired tech, including the pre-chamber combustion system with twin-spark plugs, and it is good for 621 hp (630 ps / 463 kW) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque.
It is hooked up to a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, allowing the MC20 to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in 2.88 seconds from a standstill, in the Corsa driving mode. Other modes include the GT, Sport, and Wet, with the latter adjusting various parameters to make the car more controllable on moist roads. From 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph), it needs less than 8.8 seconds, and it will keep going up to over 202 mph (325 kph).
Joined recently by an open-top version, which adds the Cielo (Italian for ‘sky’) suffix, the Maserati MC20 is not cheap by any means. Then again, you are looking at a supercar, and the word ‘super’ does mean a lot of money. Pricing starts at around $210,000 in the United States.