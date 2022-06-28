Maserati MC20 Sees What the Top Gear Track Looks Like in the Wet With the Stig at the Helm

More on this:

1 David Beckham Tries Out the Maserati Grecale and MC20 Cielo at Goodwood Festival of Speed

2 This Unboxing of a Maserati MC20 Would Make Any Car Lover Sigh

3 Maserati MC20 Updated for 2023, Starts at Half a Million Dollars Down Under

4 2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo Unveiled, Shows How Italians Reach for the Sky

5 Jay Leno Took the Maserati MC20 Out for a Spin, It Honestly Surprised Him