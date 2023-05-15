5 Killer Off-Road Rigs You Can Buy for the Cost of the New Ford Ranger Raptor

This month, Ford has at long last announced that the Ranger Raptor is coming stateside. I have been harping on the benefits of a smaller Raptor truck for years now, and finally seeing Ford bring one over to the US (the Ranger Raptor was already being sold outside America) is incredible.
Of course, all that mid-size Raptor goodness is going to cost some coin - some coin that off-road enthusiasts might not have lying around. Pricing is set at $56,960, and I’ve put together a few solid alternatives to the truck that’ll still get cash-strapped buyers a chance to go play in the mud like all the cool Raptor kids get to do.
Lexus GX
The idea with some, if not all of these cars, is to offer strong alternatives that aren’t quite the same as the Raptor experience. Quite frankly, the Raptor experience is something all its own that no one can really completely replicate in this space. That said, if luxe-ish off-roading is something you think you may be down with, the Lexus GX is a solid alternative.
These, by and large, come very off-road ready, what with them basically being Toyota Land Cruisers with heated seats and some wood trim. That means legendary Toyota reliability, off-road features like locking differentials, and a more luxurious interior than other trucks. It's not hard to find a clean Lexus GX for under $35,000 though some ultra-low-mileage examples in interesting colors can command close to $45,000. Still, these are a set of tires away from being great overlanding machines, and they're still a good bit cheaper than the new Raptor.
Toyota 4Runner
In keeping with the Japanese theme for a moment, let’s get the obvious choice out of the way. Of course, the 4Runner is a solid, less pricey alternative to Ford’s mid-size monster. Newer 4Runner TRD Pro models are some of the most capable off-road machines on sale today, and for the price of a Ranger Raptor (or less, depending on model year), you can have a rig with all the right features: tires, locking differentials, skid plates, the works.
There’s another path as well if you feel like making a bit of a gamble. 3rd Generation Toyota 4Runners are rapidly rising in value. While a new car of any make will likely depreciate, spending $50,000 (likely even less) on a museum-quality 3rd gen may be a great way to park some cash in what might be an appreciating asset you can also hit the trails in. Obviously, that means not modifying the thing to the moon and back. Still, it’s an interesting solution to the sub-$60,000 off-road rig question.
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
Nothing else (save for maybe the TRD Pro) exemplifies just how much off-road rig you can get for $57k than the Colorado ZR2. These used models are becoming something of a value benchmark in the small truck segment, and doubly so with their upgraded shocks, high-clearance bumpers, and knobbly off-road tires. Of course, more significant features also include differential locks. Moreover, these are actually trucks, unlike the above Toyota offerings. As luck would have it, the Ranger Raptor has the same bed length as the ZR2, making the used option just as usable with its 61-inch bed. If you want a Ranger Raptor-ish experience, a used Colorado ZR2 is a really, really compelling offering.
These are regularly available, I suspect, because they are oft-overlooked and can be found on the used market for right around $40,000. That buys you a truck from 2019 or so with under 50,000 miles on it- I’ve seen trucks on sale with as low as 30,000 miles for that kind of money.
Ford Maverick Tremor
If you just have to have that Ford experience, however, there is a way. Ford started selling the Maverick Tremor last year, and customers can’t get enough of the small off-roader. It’s easy to see why. This kit raises the Mav ground clearance to 9.4 inches, and while there are no locking diffs, the AWD truck promises serious off-road performance on a budget.
Other notable changes over the base and FX4 Mavericks include unique dampers and an upgraded turbo-four making 250 hp. Obviously, this is almost half what the new Ranger will make, but the Mav is damn near half the size too. In fact, it's the smallest car I've put on the list. Still, sometimes, less is most certainly more. Pricing starts at just $31,665.
Subaru WRX
We’ll end with the car nerd’s choice. I have said of both the F-150 Raptor, Bronco Raptor, and Raptor R that the two drive like really, really big rally cars. So, why not cut out the “big” part and just buy a darn rally car? After all, the Subaru WRX can be had for around $30k, and that leaves you all the money in the world to turn the WRX from Subaru to WRC in no time. Add one of the nicest rally-spec suspensions to it, and you'll still put yourself under $40k all in.
Plus, thanks to aftermarket tuning companies, hitting around 400 horsepower with the trusty Subaru Boxer four-cylinder isn't all that hard- or pricey. Frankly, it's a far more unique idea than an off-the-shelf truck, and I'd be willing to bet setting up a WRX to keep up with a Raptor off-road would be a fun challenge.