Tesla's Annual Shareholder Meeting Expected To Clear Many Misunderstandings

Tesla will hold another shareholder meeting on May 16, and, as usual, people expect to find answers to their many questions related to the EV maker's operations and plans. Unlike Investor Day, where Tesla talked mainly about financial matters, the May 16 event should focus more on Tesla EVs' development and production.
After taking it slow in the post-pandemic years, Tesla is finally stepping on the accelerator with many projects moving fast simultaneously. Without a public-relations department and with a secretive corporate culture, Tesla loves keeping people in the dark about its plans. This makes its events all the more exciting, as it's the only occasion fans and investors have to see what's cooking inside Tesla's kitchen.
Tesla already had an Investor Day in March, but the Annual Shareholder Meeting planned for May 16 should be a more technical event. The Investor Day was geared more toward people who might consider investing in Tesla, offering them general cues about the company's plans. On the other hand, the Shareholder Meeting is expected to brief people already invested in Tesla on what's going on with their money. Stockholders hope Tesla will share many details about ongoing operations, and sometimes the EV maker uses these events to share detailed insider information that geeks love.
A lot is going on at Tesla, considering the EV maker is building a new gigafactory in Mexico, developing a new EV model, and readying production of the Cybertruck, among many other things. People are curious about all this and many more, and they fully expect to get answers to their questions.
On the other hand, Tesla is not always open about its plans. Notably, investors who shared confidential information after the March Investor Day were banned from attending the upcoming shareholder meeting. This is one good reason that many details shared with stockholders at the event might not make it into the public space this time.
Among the most pressing matters likely to be discussed during the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting are the new EV models Tesla is working on. The Cybertruck production is probably high on the list, but talks about the next-gen compact EV that Tesla will build in Mexico will trump that. Next on the list is the Project Highland update to the Tesla Model 3 and the corresponding Model Y refresh, Project Juniper. Ultimately, people would also want to know what's up with Tesla's pricing strategy.
Tesla Full Self-Driving software will most certainly be on the event's agenda, and we'll probably see Tesla software kahunas talking about artificial intelligence and neural networks. It's not yet clear what are Tesla's plans with the Hardware 4 computer and sensors, and people will undoubtedly ask questions about that. As you probably know, the refreshed Model S and Model X shipped with HW4 can still not use FSD Beta software.
Tesla has many lines of business, so EVs and automated driving will not be the only topics discussed during the event. The Megapack expansion and Tesla Energy plans will also interest investors. Although not closely related, Elon Musk's Twitter adventure would also come under scrutiny. Shareholders would also want to know Tesla's succession plans, as revealed by a Tesla shareholder on Twitter.
$TSLA annual meeting tomorrow front and center. Topics likely to come up in mgmt’s comments and Q&A.— Gary Black (@garyblack00) May 15, 2023
- Cytruck launch 3Q timing
- $25K compact 2024 timing
- M-3 Highland refresh
- Pricing strategy/why 2Q margins could be trough
- FSD/autonomy 11.4.1 beta
- Will Tesla…