McLaren F1 Driver Lando Norris Takes Delivery of New Ride, It's an MSO Commission

The MCL60 is a bit of a dog's breakfast, causing both McLaren drivers to lose valuable points in the midfield. However, the hugely talented Lando Norris has reasons to celebrate. He recently took delivery of a 765LT Spider customized by McLaren Special Operations, one of 765 cars in the world.
Every single one of them is spoken for. The 23-year-old racing driver's open-top supercar definitely stands out, for it's finished in Gloss Blue Tint Visual Carbon Fibre with Satin Visual Carbon Fibre detailing here and there. Specified with Lando Yellow brake calipers and Satin Black wheels, the 765LT Spider rocks the Brit's trademark four-stripe graphic under the under the rear wing and above the right-eye socket.
Personalized with a Gloss Blue Tint Visual Carbon Fiber key fob that flaunts the aforementioned four-stripe graphic in Lando Yellow, the V8-powered thriller also boasts MSO branding. Trimmed in Navy Blue, the interior benefits from Napier Stitching and LN4 embroideries in the headrests.
Custom touches include painted white pinstripes for the door appliques, a Lando Yellow Graphic on the steering wheel, LN4 branding for the MSO floor mats, and a plaque with Lando Norris' name on it. As for optional extras, where to start? The Carbon Fibre Exterior Package opens the list, followed by the MSO Defined Carbon Fibre Tonneau and Rear Aero Bridge. The fabulous-looking machine also wears Dark Chrome badging. Last but certainly not least, the Stealth Package blacks out the rear wing mechanism and quad-piped exhaust. Its name, however, should be changed because the 765LT Spider is anything but stealthy.
Inspired by the McLaren F1 GTR from the late 1990s, the Longtail range stands out in McLaren Automotive's lineup as very special beasts. More capable on the track compared to their standard-issue siblings – the 720S Spider in this case – Longatils come with the promise of first-rate performance.
Unveiled in July 2021, the 765LT Spider is around 80 kilograms (176 pounds) lighter than the 720S Spider and 49 kilograms (108 pounds) heavier than the 765LT Coupe. Its 4.0-liter V8 makes 755 metric ponies, 10 more than the recently unveiled 750S. The gear ratios of the dual-clutch transmission are revised for better acceleration, and McLaren says that the standing quarter mile is dealt with in 10 clicks.
Every 765LT Spider is backed up by a three-year warranty. The paint surface is covered for three years. This amazing machine needs to be serviced every 12 months or 12,400 miles (15,000 kilometers), whichever comes first. With McLaren currently focused on the 750S production, it's only a matter of time until the 750S-based Longtail family is revealed.
The 750S-based Longtails may also be the final LTs to feature non-assisted engines because McLaren has recently signed a deal with Ricardo for the production of hybridized V8 powertrains. The British company also builds the 120-degree V6 of the Artura, which is a rear-drive plug-in hybrid with an axial flux electric motor located within the tranny's housing.
