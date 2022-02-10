2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Unveiling Date Announced, Sporty Pickup Is Just Around the Corner

There is apparently no such thing as having too many teasers of a new model. Just ask Ford about it while mentioning the upcoming Ranger Raptor. The latest one is just a few hours old and shows the sporty pickup being thrashed in the dirt, but there is actually a bit more to it, too, as it is accompanied by a short press release announcing its debut date.
Set to premiere on February 22, at 2:00 a.m. EST (8:00 CET / 7:00 GMT) on the company’s official YouTube channel, the 2023 Ranger Raptor was “developed by Ford Performance for off-road enthusiasts,” the automaker says. “The next-gen Ranger Raptor has been engineered with smarter technology controlling tougher hardware to create the most advanced Ranger ever.”
Expected with sportier looks over the normal versions of the new Ranger, which was presented late last year, the new Ranger Raptor will stand out thanks to its more aggressive design. Think new front and rear bumpers, skid plates, exclusive grille, fender flares, and maybe some special decals and logos. The Dearborn marque should top it off with new wheels, wrapped in all-terrain tires, and perhaps additional color choices.
In terms of power, a more realistic approach puts the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 of the F-150 Raptor under its hood. If that’s indeed the case, then we wouldn’t be surprised if it retains its output, meaning 450 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque. Some rumors claim that a V8 engine will be the icing on the cake, though they aren’t exactly air-tight, so you shouldn’t hold your breath for it, especially in Europe, due to the stricter emission regulations.
Speaking of markets, the 2023 Ranger Raptor is understood to launch in North America too, probably toward the end of the year, yet Ford should shed more light on it when it premieres in less than two weeks from today.
Expected with sportier looks over the normal versions of the new Ranger, which was presented late last year, the new Ranger Raptor will stand out thanks to its more aggressive design. Think new front and rear bumpers, skid plates, exclusive grille, fender flares, and maybe some special decals and logos. The Dearborn marque should top it off with new wheels, wrapped in all-terrain tires, and perhaps additional color choices.
In terms of power, a more realistic approach puts the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 of the F-150 Raptor under its hood. If that’s indeed the case, then we wouldn’t be surprised if it retains its output, meaning 450 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque. Some rumors claim that a V8 engine will be the icing on the cake, though they aren’t exactly air-tight, so you shouldn’t hold your breath for it, especially in Europe, due to the stricter emission regulations.
Speaking of markets, the 2023 Ranger Raptor is understood to launch in North America too, probably toward the end of the year, yet Ford should shed more light on it when it premieres in less than two weeks from today.