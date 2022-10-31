Mysterious Ranger Raptor Teased by Ford Ahead of Tomorrow's Unveiling

Ford took to social media to drop a short teaser video of a very mysterious Ranger Raptor, which is due tomorrow, November 1, 2022.
The footage shows the sporty truck in the dark, with extra roof lights mounted above the rear windscreen. Brightening it up doesn’t seem to help much, but we do think we see some mud flaps behind the rear wheels and not much else by the looks of it.
As for the soundtrack, the Dearborn company didn’t choose a boring song, as we get to listen to the engine revving while looking at the mysterious model. But what could it be exactly? Some say that we might be looking at a racer version, whereas others believe that it is an even sportier take on the Raptor R or even the U.S.-spec that is due next year.
The caption accompanying the teaser, which was posted by Ford Australia and Ford Performance on their social media channels, doesn’t shed much light on it either. “At Ford Australia, we never stop working to bring you a range of vehicles that have the latest technology, and the best we can build and are considerate of the environment.”
We know what you are probably thinking, and that’s the fact that the 2022 edition of the SEMA Show kicks off tomorrow, just when Ford will lift the curtain for the mysterious Ranger Raptor. However, in case you forgot, Ford, as well as other car manufacturers, chose not to attend this year’s edition.
Surely we will find out soon enough what the company has in store, and in the meantime, we will remind you that the current Ranger Raptor is offered with two V6 gasoline engines, and a bi-turbo diesel, depending on the market. The punchiest of them all is being sold in Australia, where the V6 pumps out 392 brake horsepower.
