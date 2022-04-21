2023 Lamborghini Stella Design Proposal Valiantly Imagines Next Hybrid Chapter

The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian automaker is on a big roll these days. It just reported that raging bull models sell like hotcakes, with the company posting record first-quarter deliveries. And it sure does not want to stop there.
This year is going to be riddled with upcoming novelties, from the Urus facelift to the jacked-up Huracan Sterrato. And if you need any evidence that they are doing well, then just have a quick look at the series that recently became Lambo’s most popular model ever. Now, let us also valiantly face an upcoming, sustainable future, if only virtually – for now.
Everyone, not just Lamborghini, knows that ICE days are numbered and sure as hell, no one wants to live on borrowed time. Especially virtual automotive artists, who have a habit of sending their imagination down visionary paths without too many questions asked.
So, meet Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who already imagined a sporty yet sustainable Lambo future. Anyone familiar with his previous work already knows that he loves to think about the upcoming EV revolution. Just recently, for instance, he cooked up new flagship EV sedans both for Toyota and Lexus in the form of the unofficial 2024 Avensis and E-Sharper.
This time around, his sustainable next-generation Lambo was neither pitted against any of its upcoming foes nor coerced into a full battery-powered EV living. Instead, this imagined supercar/hypercar was allowed an intermediate hybrid step (hopefully a PHEV one, just like Ferrari’s SF90 or 296 series). And it also does not come as a fully-fledged virtual design as we are solely dealing with black-and-white digital pen-like sketches.
Well, at least we know the author has a sensible heart. So, in lieu of baptizing his creation with an aggressive name, this project is called “Lamborghini Stella.” Although, the design does remain rather masculine...
