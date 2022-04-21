Forget About the Urus, This Is Lamborghini's Most Popular Vehicle Ever

Lamborghini’s first ever super crossover, the Urus (the LM002 was actually an SUV), may have doubled their sales ever since it was introduced four years ago, but it’s not their most popular vehicle ever. That title goes to the Huracan, which has just celebrated another production milestone, with car #20,000 leaving the assembly line in Sant’Agata Bolognese.
Finished in Grigio Acheso Matt, and built for a customer living in Monaco, the milestone car is a Huracan STO, a track-focused model that can put the spine through the top of your skull, as it is much stiffer than the normal V10-powered cars made by the Raging Bull.
Its sharp steering, improved aerodynamics, and naturally aspirated 5.2-liter unit that pumps out 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque, directing the thrust to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, make it a dream car. The Huracan STO brags about doing the 0 to 62 mph (0-62 mph) sprint in 3.0 seconds, before running out of breath at 193 mph (310 kph).
“At its unveiling, we said that with the Huracan, Lamborghini is writing the next chapter in its great history,” commented CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “It was designed as a car to provide super sports emotion in every environment, from daily driving to thrilling performance on track. Every iteration of the Huracan has stayed true to that Lamborghini philosophy, while in motorsport the Huracan is not only the protagonist of the Lamborghini one-make Super Trofeo series, but has proved its dominance in GT3 series throughout the world.”
Comprising 12 street-legal, and three racing versions, the Huracan family is offered in the coupe and convertible body styles. Since its introduction, 71% of the customers have chosen the fixed-roof variant, and 29% the hair blower. The model’s best-selling market has been the United States, where over 32% of them were shipped over the last eight years. The New World was followed by the United Kingdom and Greater China. The Huracan also contributed to the brand’s 2021 record sales, accounting for 2,586 units of the 8,405 vehicles that Lamborghini parted ways with last year.
