Honey, I Shrunk the Super Truck: Ram 1500 TRX Single Cab Looks Wicked

As you likely already know, the Ram 1500 TRX is only available in a single body style: the dual cab. But what if?
With that question in mind, Jlord8, whose custom projects we’ve extensively covered these past few months, set out to rearrange the pixels of the super truck, turning it into a single cab.
You don’t have to be an expert to spot the differences, because the rear passenger compartment is gone. The shorter roof now ends behind the B pillars, and the open bed has inevitably become longer. Compared to the real Ram 1500 TRX, it appears that this hypothetical single cab body style has fewer inches between the axles.
Everything else is, however, identical to the super truck with space for five, including that mean-looking face with blacked out ‘Ram’ branding, bumper, aggressive hood, and fatter wheel arches. The ‘TRX’ decals still decorate the rear quarter panels, and if the back end was visible, then we would have seen the ‘Ram,’ ‘TRX,’ and ‘4x4’ logos on the tailgate, and the big dual exhaust pipes. The wheel and tire combo also soldiers on from the beast of a workhorse.
Still sitting at the top of the Ram 1500 family, the TRX kicks off at $77,880 for the 2022 model year, excluding destination, dealer fees, and options. This makes it $16,185 pricier than the high-end 1500 Limited, and twice as costly as the entry-level Tradesman.
Customers can bump the price with the optional TRX Level 1 and Level 2 Equipment Groups, Load & Towing Package, Advanced Safety Group, Bed Utility Group, Carbon Fiber Package, and Ignition Edition. The 1500 TRX has 702 hp on tap produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. Top speed is rated at 118 mph (190 kph), and from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs 4.5 seconds.
You don’t have to be an expert to spot the differences, because the rear passenger compartment is gone. The shorter roof now ends behind the B pillars, and the open bed has inevitably become longer. Compared to the real Ram 1500 TRX, it appears that this hypothetical single cab body style has fewer inches between the axles.
Everything else is, however, identical to the super truck with space for five, including that mean-looking face with blacked out ‘Ram’ branding, bumper, aggressive hood, and fatter wheel arches. The ‘TRX’ decals still decorate the rear quarter panels, and if the back end was visible, then we would have seen the ‘Ram,’ ‘TRX,’ and ‘4x4’ logos on the tailgate, and the big dual exhaust pipes. The wheel and tire combo also soldiers on from the beast of a workhorse.
Still sitting at the top of the Ram 1500 family, the TRX kicks off at $77,880 for the 2022 model year, excluding destination, dealer fees, and options. This makes it $16,185 pricier than the high-end 1500 Limited, and twice as costly as the entry-level Tradesman.
Customers can bump the price with the optional TRX Level 1 and Level 2 Equipment Groups, Load & Towing Package, Advanced Safety Group, Bed Utility Group, Carbon Fiber Package, and Ignition Edition. The 1500 TRX has 702 hp on tap produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. Top speed is rated at 118 mph (190 kph), and from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs 4.5 seconds.