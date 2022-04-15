This Guy Owns a 1,000+ HP Ram 1500 TRX Daily Driver Hyper Truck

A Ram 1500 TRX with more power than the original Bugatti Veyron definitely belongs at the drag strip, giving a black eye to unsuspecting rivals. However, this one has a much more tamed role, as it is used as a daily driver, and we reckon that the owner changed his mind on that, having experienced its sheer force from the passenger seat.
Since the hyper truck was modified by Hennessey, the video showing the customer’s reaction to this insane machine was signed by them, too, and was uploaded on their official YouTube channel a few hours ago for the entire internet to see.
We’ll get to the footage in just a few moments, but first of all, we have to tell you that the bundle of upgrades is marketed under the Mammoth 1000 kit. It includes upgraded high-flow supercharger, front and rear drive pulleys, crank damper pin assembly, thermostat, heavy-duty supercharger belt, new spark plugs, high-flow fuel injectors and filtration, crank case ventilation, and calibration.
The dyno test reveals that the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine now produces 1,012 brake horsepower and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) of torque, up from the stock model’s 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm). Without any modifications, the 1500 TRX brags about doing the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.5 seconds, yet after the Lone Star State tuner has had its way with it, that time drops to 3.2 seconds.
Besides the new and tweaked oily bits, the Mammoth 1000 package can be enhanced with custom front and rear bumpers, LED light bar, 20-inch wheels shod in 35- or 37-inch tires, front leveling kit, and dedicated badging. Hennessey has two such kits available for the 1500 TRX, and both are accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty. The power boost, on the other hand, has a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty.
