Larger 2024 Toyota Avensis EV Gets CGI Resurrection to Fight Next Tesla Model S

Right now, as far as the full EV revolution is concerned, Toyota has become the new kid on the block while Tesla is the seasoned battery-powered star. And it is probably going to take a while before the Japanese become the coolest OEM on the battery stage.
But that is probably only valid in the real world, where Toyota still sells a lot of hybrids and does not place all its EV eggs in the same battery or hydrogen-powered basket. Over in the virtual automotive realm, pixel masters have no issues speeding up things a little bit or even bringing defunct nameplates back into action.
For example, Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, has just imagined another of his interesting EV comparisons. Hot on the heels of a virtual all-electric Toyota E-Cruiser that did not seem to belong inside the Land Cruiser family too much, he now brings to our attention another product from the Toyota City, Aichi, Japan-based automaker.
Fans of his CGI social media exploits might notice that an orange 2024 Toyota Avensis revival is not exactly new. The European family car did not have a lot of time on planet Earth and the pixel master probably thought it might deserve a second, larger EV chance to arrive on top of the Euro-spec Camry. But that was not all, as the author then started pitting it against real or imagined foes.
Among them, the real-world (and utterly quirky) Mercedes-Benz EQE, the (stunning) Polestar Precept Concept, and now the CGI expert’s equally hypothetical next-generation 2024 Tesla Model S. Conversely, the optimistically beautiful EV sedan from Musk and Co. was also compared on occasion to other battery-powered large family cars, including the major Lucid Air foe.
Now, this Toyota large EV sedan vs. Tesla Model S brawl makes all the more sense in the world, especially considering where the automotive industry is going. But we are also pretty sure that Toyota will not dare resurrect the Avensis nameplate due to a lack of strong legacy, even when thinking solely about the Old Continent.
