2023 Ferrari 296 GTS “Base Spec” Looks Like Everyone's Open-Top Prancing Horse

More on this:

1 Ford Bronco “R Carbon” Edition Turns Into a Black Beast, Hides Shocking HRE Wheels

2 The Quick GMC Sierra Syclone Should Have Been Real and Create Its GT Truck Niche

3 BMW X7 M CS Does Not Make Too Much XB7 or XM Sense, Gets Rendered Anyway

4 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Gets “RetroMod” Gentrification, Feels Like It's 1963 Again

5 Ferrari Purosangue's Got a Big Mouth, Can Probably Trash Talk the Lamborghini Urus