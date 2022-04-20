2023 Ferrari 296 GTS “Base Spec” Looks Like Everyone's Open-Top Prancing Horse

Almost a year ago, Ferrari presented the 296 GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta) with a plug-in hybrid sports car format and design cues related to the flagship SF90 Stradale PHEV. As such, perhaps some were quick to categorize it as the latter’s “poor relative.”
Sure, in the world of the Prancing Horse, that is a gross understatement. Both in terms of performance stemming from the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 coupled to a pair of axial flux EV motors as well as pricing. Even if we are dealing with the spiritual successor of the fabled Dino sub-brand of less-than-12-cylinder, more affordable sports cars.
Anyway, Ferrari has just started the V6 revolution with a model that shows even this type of engine can easily pack a punch when an EV sidekick is lending a helping hand (or two, in this case), with their 296 GTB ready to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in less than three seconds and 205 mph/330 kph by way of 818 ponies. And they are already doubling down on the fun with the 296 GTS – which is the (only) slightly heavier topless version and the one to bring all the fun in a windy format.
Well, the official presentation took place mere hours ago so we can cut the virtual automotive artists some slack for not coming up with imaginative renderings to stir the hype pot across the digital realm. Alas, the pixel master behind the X-Tomi brand on social media did the next best thing, presenting us with a Ferrari 296 GTS “Base Spec” that gets rid of some posh amenities like the alloy wheels, polished and body-colored bumpers, or the sporty exhaust.
What remains (complete with steelies!) might very well be something that any Ferrari enthusiast might one day afford... or so we think! But then again, this is merely wishful thinking, so do not count on the Prancing Horse to ever come up with something like this.
