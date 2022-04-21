2023 BMW 7 Series and i7 Quick Makeovers Show Everyone Bears a Grudge Now

Following the introductions of BMW’s X7 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) and Alpina’s XB7 flagship SUV, there was only a (narrow) matter of time before more Bavarian heroes followed suit. And, of course, the seventh-generation 7 Series, plus the all-new i7, were chief among them.
Soon after BMW moved the polemics away from the 4 Series/M3/M4 humongous grille treatment to a new split-headlight controversy area, the worldwide virtual automotive artists jumped in and gave us different food for thought. Some for the better, some for the digital worse, but it was quite obvious the Bavarians managed to attract a lot of (unwanted) attention.
Now that they followed through with the new styling and it is now plain and clear that it is here to stay at least on the new 7 Series and i7 as well, we feel that an uptick in virtual opinions is only to be expected. So, mere hours after the official presentation of the new generation flagship sedan and its fully-electric battery-powered sibling, there are already a couple of pixel masters making their opinions on the matter dully known.
First up comes Marouane Bembli, the CGI expert better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, who is probably not exactly satisfied with the new treatment. Alas, while he claims that he has a lot to say about it, for now, we must contend with a subtle front-end makeover of BMW’s i7 EV hero. Naturally, the quick transformation is embedded (at the 13:05 mark) within a lengthy discussion video (the first one below), as is customary for this talkative virtual artist.
Next up is the pixel master better known as Theottle on social media, who – as always – foregoes any lengthy commentaries for a fast dive-in inside the behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded second below). The description, meanwhile, takes care of his thoughts: “here I gave the front and rear some revision. I have also edited the rear door frames, so the chrome/satin frame is unbroken from the B-pillar to the base of the quarter window.”
