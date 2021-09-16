2022 Renault Trafic Order Books Open, Refreshed Van Flaunts Standard LED Lights

As opposed to pickup-loving America, the peeps who live on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean prefer vans. And in the mid-size van segment, the long-running Trafic manufactured by Renault made a name for itself with plenty of configurations, good reliability, and competitive prices.
Updated for the 2022 model year, the panel van is available to order in the United Kingdom from £25,200 excluding VAT or $34,710 at current exchange rates. Deliveries are scheduled to start in the winter of 2021, and Renault has plenty to prove against the T7 Transporter and Transit Custom.
Starting with the front-end styling, the redesigned fascia now incorporates a more horizontal hood, vertical grille, and light-emitting diodes as standard for the headlights. The exterior color palette numbers eight hues in total, which are complemented by redesigned 17-inch wheels and wheel covers.
From the sides and rear, it’s business as usual as far as Eurovans are concerned. The interior, however, is the centerpiece of the refresh because the redesigned cabin gives a greater sense of space. The instrument panel, door cards and gearshift knob have all been revisited, along with the middle seat’s backrest that can be folded into an impromptu office or dining table.
What’s more, Renault quotes best-in-class cabin storage. 54 out of a total of 88 liters are located under the passenger bench seat in the so-called EASY LIFE drawer. And yes, the French automaker believes that uppercase letters make the EASY LIFE drawer more exciting than other under-seat drawers.
As expected of a 2022 model year commercial vehicle, the facelifted Trafic offers a broad range of ADAS driver assistance systems that include adaptive cruise control, automatic high/low beams, lane departure warning, unstable trajectory alert and so forth. While on the subject of technology, it’s also worth mentioning the EASY LINK infotainment with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, three USB slots and a 15-watt smartphone charger.
Prospective customers in the market for the best load length in the segment should go for the L2 extended version, which offers 4.15 meters. Cargo volume tops 8.9 cubic meters, and as a platform cab, the Trafic can be adapted to all sorts of end uses that include tippers and refrigerated cells.
Manufactured in Normandy, the medium-sized van is available with Blue dCi turbo diesel engines that offer anything between 110 and 170 metric horsepower. The 2.0-liter unit is coupled with a manual in lesser tunes whereas the 150- and 170-hp versions are available with a DCT.
