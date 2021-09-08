Live Pics: Renault 5 Prototype Heads to Munich, Will Enter Production in 2024

American Wolf Pack Gold Is Homey Toy Hauler With Everything Needed for Adventures

In addition to hosting the world premiere of the Megane E-Tech, Renault has also brought a selection of other rides to the 2021 Munich Auto Show . Among them is the Renault 5 Prototype, a study that was originally unveiled at the beginning of the year, part of their Renaulution plan. 16 photos



With the upcoming 5, Renault wants to “make electric cars widely accessible throughout Europe.” It draws on the styling of the original car, transposed into the new era by Design Director Gilles Vidal and his team. Thus, no one can mistake it for anything else than a vehicle made by the diamond brand and, more importantly, a Renault 5.



At the Munich event that has kept us busy over the last few days, Renault has displayed the



Built around an electric version of the CMF-B platform, which is shared with the latest Clio, Captur, Nissan Juke, and Note, (Dacia's modern range sits on a slightly different architecture), the new-gen Renault 5 will be put together at the same factory as its predecessor. The carmaker plans to assemble around 400,000 electric vehicles in its home country each year, and the new 5 will play an important role in that, together with the Megane E-Tech

