Volkswagen ID. Sedan Imagined as Tesla Model S Rival Looks More Than S3XY

Volkswagen's ID range isn't exactly growing at the pace suggested by the company's promises following the Dieselgate scandal in 2015 counting only three models in total, with some only available in certain markets.
Out of all of them, the ID.4 is probably the most important, as highlighted by the fact it's the only one you can get in Europe, the U.S., as well as China. The ID.3 is predominantly being sold in Europe whereas the larger ID.6 is restricted to the Chinese market, but the ID.4 crossover was deemed to have enough international appeal to make it a success all over the world.
A few years ago, that role would have been given to a sedan. The three-box body style has lost a lot of ground over the last decade (maybe even the last two), and almost all of it went to the SUV/crossover segment. It seems like manufacturers don't even bother to do research when deciding on a new model, going with the SUV option by default instead. It's actually remarkable that Volkswagen launched the ID.3 ahead of the ID.4, but the Germans probably felt they should cater to the needs of their local market first. Or at least leave that impression.
Sooner or later, though, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer is going to have to launch a sedan as well. No matter how well the taller SUVs are selling, when it comes to luxury and elegance, nothing can beat the limousine. Besides, we don't know if you noticed, but there's a war going on.
The Tesla Model S is under attack. On the one hand, there is the sporty Porsche Taycan that threatens to potentially outpace it on the track (or at least make its record less impressive given the 300 hp gap). Then there is the Mercedes-Benz EQS that's so far up the luxury scale, the Model S can barely see it. Finally, but perhaps the most dangerous, is the Lucid Air, the 900 hp sedan that has just received a 520-mile EPA range rating, putting it way above the 405 miles of the S.
Where does Volkswagen fit into all this? Probably nowhere, since it's not playing in the premium segment, but it could steal a slice of the Model 3's pie, maybe even leaving the ID. Life to do the same with the promised $25,000 Tesla.
Some of you may remember the ID. Vizzion concept, a car that could best be described as an electric Phaeton. This rendering, signed by Larson Design, looks like a polished, slightly updated, and more realistic version of that show car, but we think it's still quite a bit off the mark.
Volkswagen has learned its lesson with the Phaeton and will not try to punch above its weight again. When it will introduce a sedan, it will likely be nothing more than a three-volume version of the ID.3, maybe with a few discreet changes to the styling, if we're lucky. We'd love to be wrong and get to see something like the cracking car in this rendering, but we doubt it. At least not from Volkswagen.
A few years ago, that role would have been given to a sedan. The three-box body style has lost a lot of ground over the last decade (maybe even the last two), and almost all of it went to the SUV/crossover segment. It seems like manufacturers don't even bother to do research when deciding on a new model, going with the SUV option by default instead. It's actually remarkable that Volkswagen launched the ID.3 ahead of the ID.4, but the Germans probably felt they should cater to the needs of their local market first. Or at least leave that impression.
Sooner or later, though, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer is going to have to launch a sedan as well. No matter how well the taller SUVs are selling, when it comes to luxury and elegance, nothing can beat the limousine. Besides, we don't know if you noticed, but there's a war going on.
The Tesla Model S is under attack. On the one hand, there is the sporty Porsche Taycan that threatens to potentially outpace it on the track (or at least make its record less impressive given the 300 hp gap). Then there is the Mercedes-Benz EQS that's so far up the luxury scale, the Model S can barely see it. Finally, but perhaps the most dangerous, is the Lucid Air, the 900 hp sedan that has just received a 520-mile EPA range rating, putting it way above the 405 miles of the S.
Where does Volkswagen fit into all this? Probably nowhere, since it's not playing in the premium segment, but it could steal a slice of the Model 3's pie, maybe even leaving the ID. Life to do the same with the promised $25,000 Tesla.
Some of you may remember the ID. Vizzion concept, a car that could best be described as an electric Phaeton. This rendering, signed by Larson Design, looks like a polished, slightly updated, and more realistic version of that show car, but we think it's still quite a bit off the mark.
Volkswagen has learned its lesson with the Phaeton and will not try to punch above its weight again. When it will introduce a sedan, it will likely be nothing more than a three-volume version of the ID.3, maybe with a few discreet changes to the styling, if we're lucky. We'd love to be wrong and get to see something like the cracking car in this rendering, but we doubt it. At least not from Volkswagen.