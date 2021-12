2022 Honda Civic Si Hits the Dyno With Hondata FlashPro Tune

Fully stock, the Civic Si boasts 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) on paper. The hub dynamometer tells a different story, as in 222 horsepower and 234 pound-feet (317 Nm) completely stock. After loading the Hondata FlashPro tune, the Civic Si added anything between 18 to 37 ponies across the rev range, plus 40 to 50 pound-feet (54 to 68 Nm).The vehicle in the following video shows just over 80 miles (129 kilometers) on the odometer, which means the engine hasn’t broken in. Doug further highlights that he’s not sure about the gas that’s currently in the fuel tank, which may have affected the results if it’s 87 octane.According to page 30 of the owner's manual for the 2022 model year, 1.5- and 2.0-liter vehicles fitted with the continuously variable transmission need 87-octane gasoline or higher whereas manual transmission-equipped cars like the Civic Si take 91-octane premium fuel at the very least.Also worthy of note, lesser Civics are capable of squeezing out 34 horsepower and 50 pound-feet (68 Nm) of torque over the stock rating for the 1.5-liter turbo. Hondata currently offers the FlashPro tune for these cars at $695 excluding sales tax and shipping, and the base map comes with a warning. More specifically, the fine print reads: “This product is legal only for racing vehicles which may never be used upon a public highway.”Going forward, the next step for the Civic is the long-awaited Type R. Expected to be revealed next year as a 2023 model, the newcomer is certain to feature the same 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder as the outgoing Type R along with a six-speed manual gifted with rev-matching technology.