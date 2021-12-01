Is a Wrapped Tesla Model 3 the New Ultimate Flex for Gen-Z Car Buyers?

Turbocharge Your Touring Experience With This Ultra-Clean 1982 Honda CX500 Turbo

This unscathed CX500TC is waiting to change hands at no reserve on When the esteemed Honda CX500 Turbo debuted back in the early eighties, it was one of the most technologically advanced motorcycles money could buy. This sexy beast draws power from a turbocharged 497cc V-twin fiend, which is coupled with a five-speed transmission and a cable-operated wet multi-plate clutch.The liquid-cooled mill features an electronic fuel injection setup, four valves per cylinder, and a single overhead cam. In the neighborhood of 8,000 revs, a peak horsepower figure of 82 ponies will be produced at the crankshaft, and it’s joined by 58 pound-feet (79 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range.Upon reaching the bike’s gold-anodized rear hoop, the engine’s oomph translates to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). At the front, the two-wheeled wonder is supported by 37 mm (1.5 inches) anti-dive forks, while the rear end rests on an air-adjustable Pro-Link suspension module.Ample stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 280 mm (11 inches) discs up north and a single 300 mm (11.8 inches) brake rotor down south. When its 5.3-gallon (20-liter) fuel tank is filled to the brim, the CX500 Turbo will tip the scales at a hefty 580 pounds (263 kg). If you’re starting to feel like Honda’s old-school showstopper ought to be in your garage, this is your lucky day!As you browse through this article’s photo gallery, you will be greeted by a 1982 model that’s been preserved as if it were a priceless artifact. The turbocharged titan rides on a pair of Dunlop Arrowmax tires installed by the current owner in 2016, and its analog odometer shows 15,300 miles (24,600 km).This unscathed CX500TC is waiting to change hands at no reserve on Bring A Trailer , where it will await your bids until next Wednesday (December 8). For now, you’d need about 2,500 freedom bucks to top the highest bid, which is registered at just over two grand.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.