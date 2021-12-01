This Immaculate 6K-Mile 1975 Honda CB550 Deserves to Be Placed in a Museum

BMW Garmisch, the Rebirth of an Iconic Concept Car

Seriously though, how on Earth is this mechanical beauty almost fifty-years old? 45 photos



Honestly, the bike pictured above has to be among the cleanest four-bangers in existence, so you might be interested to learn that it’s currently up for grabs. You may bid for this head-turner on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where it will be listed at no reserve until Tuesday, December 7.



At present, the highest bid is placed at a generous 5,000 bucks, which won't come as a surprise when you factor in just how well this



The four-stroke mill comes equipped with a single overhead camshaft, four Keihin carburetors and a total of eight valves. Featuring an electric starter and a sizeable compression ratio of 9.0:1, this bad boy is good for up to 50 hp and 32 pound-feet (43 Nm) of twisting force.



A five-speed gearbox channels the engine’s oomph to the rear hoop by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 102 mph (164 kph). Stopping power comes from a single brake rotor at the front and a traditional drum unit on the opposite end.



In terms of suspension, the CB550 is supported by 35 mm (1.4 inches) telescopic forks and a pair of preload-adjustable shock absorbers. The machine's fuel chamber is able to host 4.2 gallons (16 liters) of gasoline when full, while its dry weight is rated at 423 pounds (192 kg).

