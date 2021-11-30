Kanye West Sells Custom Ford Truck Fleet, Sets New Record

The next time Kanye West boasts of his ability to turn everything he touches into gold, you’d better believe it he’s telling the truth. He’s just set a new record as he was unloading a fleet of custom Ford trucks, and he didn’t even set out to do it.
Kanye West, now officially going by Ye, is moving back to California, to be closer to his kids with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. For the past several years, Ye called Wyoming home, where he owns two massive ranches. One of them, the Monster Lake Ranch, was his permanent base and was listed for sale at $11 million earlier this year. Shortly afterwards, Ye also listed part of the fleet of SUVs and trucks he’d used for transportation while stationed there.
All vehicles were Fords, used but in good condition and wearing a very on-brand-for-Ye matte black wrap: a 2016 F-350, a 2017 F-250, a 2018 F-150 Raptor, a 2019 F-150 Raptor, a 2020 Ford Expedition, XLT Max edition, and a 2020 Limited Stealth edition. The auction ended on November 24, with the auction house telling TMZ that they got a total of $434,780 for the vehicles.
Interest in the vehicles was very high, with inquiries coming from all over the country. As for the new record, it goes to the 2019 F-150 Raptor, which fetched $86,900 including buyer’s premium, which, according to the auction house, makes it “the most expensive Ford Raptor ever sold.”
That’s Ye for you, the most genius artist to have ever walked the face of the earth (his words, not ours!), breaking records without even meaning to.
On a more serious note, it makes sense for the rapper to unload many of his vehicles since he’ll only be keeping one ranch and has no use for such a large fleet.
His latest acquisition is a concrete compound in Malibu, a livable work of art by architect Tadao Ando, which set him back $57.3 million. It’s not that Kanye needs liquidity to pay for the new digs, but rather that it comes with a teeny-tiny garage where you could fit two passenger vehicles, at best.
All vehicles were Fords, used but in good condition and wearing a very on-brand-for-Ye matte black wrap: a 2016 F-350, a 2017 F-250, a 2018 F-150 Raptor, a 2019 F-150 Raptor, a 2020 Ford Expedition, XLT Max edition, and a 2020 Limited Stealth edition. The auction ended on November 24, with the auction house telling TMZ that they got a total of $434,780 for the vehicles.
Interest in the vehicles was very high, with inquiries coming from all over the country. As for the new record, it goes to the 2019 F-150 Raptor, which fetched $86,900 including buyer’s premium, which, according to the auction house, makes it “the most expensive Ford Raptor ever sold.”
That’s Ye for you, the most genius artist to have ever walked the face of the earth (his words, not ours!), breaking records without even meaning to.
On a more serious note, it makes sense for the rapper to unload many of his vehicles since he’ll only be keeping one ranch and has no use for such a large fleet.
His latest acquisition is a concrete compound in Malibu, a livable work of art by architect Tadao Ando, which set him back $57.3 million. It’s not that Kanye needs liquidity to pay for the new digs, but rather that it comes with a teeny-tiny garage where you could fit two passenger vehicles, at best.