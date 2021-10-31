Kanye West Is Selling His Wyoming Truck and SUV Fleet at Auction

Kanye West is on the move, and while this wouldn’t usually be of interest to car enthusiasts, it is in this particular instance. The rapper is moving out of one of his two ranches in Wyoming, and he’s also selling most of the vehicles he’s been using there.
For the past several years, Kanye has lived a relatively low-key life, choosing Wyoming over the glitzy Los Angeles. He and his family owned two ranches here, one outside Cody and the other outside Greybull, and they would move between the two locations, as well as on the premises of each, using a massive fleet of trucks, SUVs, ATVs, Sherps, and even a Ripsaw EV2 tank.
Several weeks ago, Kanye listed West Lake Ranch, also known as Monster Lake Ranch, for $11 million, fueling rumors that he’s moving out. As it turns out, he’s also selling the fleet of trucks and SUVs he’s been using here: six of the vehicles have popped up at auction with Musser Bros. They’re all in very good condition, though they do show some miles on the odo, and wear black matte wraps – because Kanye can be practical and on-brand at the same time.
The vehicles listed are all Fords: a 2016 F-350, a 2017 F-250, a 2018 F-150 Raptor, and a 2019 F-150 Raptor, as well as a couple of 2020 Ford Expeditions, an XLT Max edition and a Limited Stealth edition. Bidding for the vehicles is now underway, and will continue until November 24. They’re selling at no reserve, in as-is condition.
As noted above, these are just some of the vehicles from the Monster Lake Ranch fleet. Kanye might not be as flashy as other rappers, but he is still very much a car man, with some $3.8 million of his money tied into cars. To move around freely at the ranch, and to ferry guests and family members around, he also bought ten Sherp ATVs, the aforementioned tank (which boasts the title of world’s fastest and most luxurious tracked vehicle), and other unspecified UTVs and ATVs. You can see some of them in photos in the gallery above.
Based on the listing, it looks like Kanye is, at the very least, keeping the Sherps and the tank, which makes sense. The virtually indestructible Sherp comes all the way from Russia, with a starting price of $120,000 a piece, while the Ripsaw starts at well over $550,000. It’s unlikely he could find buyers for all of them at an online auction.
