Kim Kardashian’s Custom Boucle-Covered Lamborghini Urus Is Dumb, But Smart

How exactly does one “break” the Internet? If one is reality star, businesswoman and social media juggernaut Kim Kardashian, the answer is usually a shocking simple one: the more items of clothing removed, the higher the odds of accomplishing that goal.

SUV in white boucle fabric. Inside and out.



She calls this



“Look at that, I am actually dying! It is so cute,” Kim said in a video posted with a bunch of photos. She wasn’t “actually” dying, and the custom job wasn’t cute, but let us not split hairs.



Of course, it was a stunt, since she timed the official unveil with the release announcement for a new collection and, as expected, it all happened on social media. Less than one week later, the post has gone viral: on Instagram alone, it has more than 6.1 million likes.



That makes it a certified hit, even when taking into account the mostly negative comments. On all Kim’s social media, she’s getting dragged for what her fans are calling the most insane, excessive and wasteful instance of PR. For someone who has made a history out of being excessive, extra and wasteful, that sounds like a new low. Or a new high, depending which side of the story you consider.



If Kim was jealous of ex



This emphasizes the fact that it was never meant for the road, as well as the fact that here is one person who deliberately spent a good chunk of money to cover a luxury SUV in fabric for a photoshoot. Sure enough, it’s probably removable, but it’s still dumb: for the record, Kim’s products (whether underwear or makeup) sell out within minutes from launch, and all it takes is a post announcing the new collection to happen. She certainly didn’t need a stunt like this to get sales.



The point is not missed with even her most loyal fans, which probably explains the seemingly overwhelming number of negative comments. Of course, Kardashian’s celebrity friends are praising her in the comments, asking for rides and appreciating her taste for the extraordinary, but regular folks – the same folks who buy her products – are none too happy about it.



Some wish extreme amounts of bird droppings in the general direction of Kim’s driveway, where the “Lamb-Bo” is parked, and others rain, while the more idealistic believe she will actually be driving it – and wish for a muddy puddle. Others point out the irony of calling “cute”



Even so, it was all well worth it. Kim Kardashian got the entire world talking about it, including segments of the market and the public where she normally has no reach. She earned traffic and increased attention, and she went viral. For a reality star, there is no better winning moment than this. So, while the “Lamb-Bo” is dumb, it was also smart.



That said, let’s part ways with sister Kourtney’s sage words, now become meme, from when Kim started bawling about “dying” after she lost her diamond earring during a swim in the ocean:



