This Snappy 422-HP FK2 Honda Civic Type R Is the Ultimate Drivers-Only Hot Hatch

Forget its puerile exterior, the FK2 Honda Civic Type R is practical to the core and entertaining to drive. Riccardo Senior of LivingLifeFast got a chance to review this snappy 422-hp stage-two modded version. This FK2 Type R is quite the looker with a complete carbon fiber kit, double exhaust tips, and diffuser.



It’s easy to point out a driver’s car, and this FK2 Honda Civic Type R is surely one of them. It's 44-year old owner has had a record of wait for it… 700 vehicles in his lifetime, and this is his latest addition. In his books, he’ll replace any car that comes with something he doesn’t like. So far, the FK2 is 18-months old, which says a lot about how much he loves it.It comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, and it's pushing 422. The FK2 hatchback has a stage-two tune with an Nvidia Catback, Air Tech front mount intercooler with high pipes, Eventuri intake, and a remap. A stock FK2 Type R makes 306 hp. According to the owner, his Type R without the map made 352 hp after upgrading the catback exhaust and intake.The FK2 comes stock with fantastic steering and support. Somehow, Honda was able to eliminate the dreaded torque steer issues common in this model. It retains the stock Type R suspension, wheels, and FKA brakes.Turn on the key, and the FK2 chops like a track car. In R-mode, it pulls hard with good traction in dry conditions. It’s peppy on the corners with cool turbo noises in the cabin. Ricky can’t hide his amazement riding in the Civic.On straight stretches, the FK2 feels like it overwhelms itself but immediately pulls through with great precision. It has tremendous cornering capability and rides surprisingly smoothly. The interior is pretty much stock, with a carbon trim cladding on the steering.This 422-HP Honda Civic Type R is the ultimate driver’s car for him - the grin on Ricky’s face behind the wheel tells it all.