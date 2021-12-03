36pollici Floats Into MTB Market With 36-Inch-Wheel Atrocities With No Suspension

Folks, 36pollici is a team out of Italy that seems to have popped up overnight. If that's not enough, I had a tough time finding any info about their origins, how they're building these bikes, or the names of any team members; mysterious, to say the least. Even their Facebook page says nothing about the team. However, we do know that they're from Italy, and Italians take biking very seriously.
To fully understand how this team does things, note that their main goal is to put 36-inch-wheel bikes on the map. No, not, 26-inch wheels, 36-inch wheels. After all, it's literally what 36 pollici translates to, 36 inches.
I know what you may be thinking; what the hell are 36-inch wheels doing on a mountain bike? Well, it would seem as though 36pollici is part of what could be considered a growing trend. In the process, having done the research and designed bicycles that are supposed to bring greater stability, a better angle of attack, and apparent control.
At this time, three bikes can be seen on the manufacturer's website, a gravel bike, and two MTBs. Overall, the gravel bike features an aluminum frame, drop-down handlebar, and nothing mentioned about secondary components.
Then there are two mountain bikes. The first is an aluminum-frame wonder, with a similar setup to the gravel bike but with flat handlebars, and then the newest carbon wonder this team has unleashed, which I'll get to in a minute. However, no matter the model you pick, all have no suspension whatsoever.
This lack of suspension is a feature that 36pollici feels is unnecessary on their bikes. Why? Well, their website mentions that because the bikes are rocking 36-inch x 2.25-inch tires, this is enough to dampen any obstacles encountered on trails. It doesn't make the most sense, but then again, it does if you think about it.
As for that carbon wonder that I mentioned earlier, have a look at what's in store for riders of 36-inch-wheel bikes. While the bike may seem odd at first sight, everything seems to line up pretty well if you look at the geometry. But, I do need to mention that I've gotten a slight road-bike feel from these trinkets. I don't know; maybe it's that headtube angle or nearly inexistent stem. Or is it that rear triangle? Possibly the Italian biking heritage.
Well, no matter what these bikes look like, what components they may be equipped with, or even what they're made of, I'd love to test one out just to see what the heck the fuss is all about.
So far, no pricing has been announced on the manufacturer's website, so you'll have to reach out to 36pollici if you happen to like these bikes. But be warned, since they look pretty dang custom, be prepared with a few thousand dollars, just in case.
