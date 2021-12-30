2022 Grail SLX 9 Gravel Bike Aims To Reduce Fatigue Like a Visit to Your Chiropractor

Folks, the two-wheelin demon before you is the 2022 Grail CF SLX 9 eTap gravel bike; that's a mouthful. Simply put, it's Canyon's answer to growing industry demand, and with a history that dates back to 1985, Canyon is one of the teams you want to be in the know about.
Just to make things clear, Grail eTap is the sort of bike you only buy or look into buying if you're a die-hard cyclist. Why? Well, with a price tag starting at 8,000 USD (7,067 EUR at current exchange rates), you've really got to love cycling. However, there's more to this bike than just pure personal appeal.
One of the reasons why this Grail runs for so much is because it's completed via tedious carbon fiber layering. Once finished and tuned for riding, you're looking at a bike that weighs just 8.22 kg (18.1 lbs), about 1,000 EUR per kilogram. The fork is from carbon too.
your attention to is that top tube. By dropping the front of the top tube, a rider should be set in a prime position to go the distance while riding.
Speaking of going the distance, another different feature, to say the least, is the cockpit. This component is completed from carbon as well, but it's not this I want you to notice. What is clearly different is the "two-tier" design that is displayed. You've got your classic drop bar underneath, but then there's the higher tier which looks like it helps you reduce some muscle fatigue. Because the second level is suspended, it's also meant to reduce vibrations exerted on the rider. Four hand positions are offered by this trinket.
As for the drivetrain, it's one of the reasons for this bike's name. Here, SRAM drops in to save your legs with a solid wireless shifting system. You'll find a Red XPLR eTap AXS derailleur moving a Red D1 chain on a Force XLR XG-1271 cassette with 12 speeds and 10-44 T. Overall, you're looking at a 440% gear range. For shifting and braking, you'll be able to assign which lever does what. Speaking of brakes, a pair of Centerline X rotors are installed.
Since Grail is made in the spirit of exploration, one feature that future owners should get a kick out of is that each bike can be completed with an array of accessories to help you get out more and ride farther than before. So far, Canyon shows an accessory kit mounted to the frame and a few water bottle mounts. In time, I'm sure there'll be more accessories to transform this bike into a mean machine. Then again, there are countless accessories on the market to help you do that already. Just make sure you're ready to spend the extra cash.
Now, this new wave of cycling seems to be a growing one, and countless manufacturers are hopping on the gravel wagon. Frankly, as pricey as Grail may seem, it's only a matter of time before we start seeing a massive drop in rates for beautifully crafted machines like these. Go tech!
