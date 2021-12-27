Guy Makes Crazy Wheel Concept With 14 Legs Instead of Tires, It Works

We've seen all sorts of cool and crazy concepts this year designed to make any bicycle enthusiast's heart jump: from bikes with airless tires to hubless ones, there's really no limit when tinkerers put their minds to it. And YouTuber Colin Furze's latest creation is proof of that. Recently, he "reinvented" the wheel by putting 14 legs on it instead of tires. And they all come with 14 little shoes as well.

6 photos