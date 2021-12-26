Rungu Dualie Double-Wheel Design E-Bike Can Replace Your Quad When You Go Hunting

Made in California, Rungu’s bikes differ from the competition through their double-wheel design in the front. The bikes feature not one but two front wheels that are spaced 9 inches apart. This makes the vehicles safer, eliminating washouts and over-the-bar wipeouts that are common with conventional bikes.
The 2022 Rungu Dualie lineup offers three models: a Standard one, the Dualie Steep, and Dualie Rugged. Two more models are also available in an extended range configuration, meaning they come with all the capabilities of the Dualie, but they use dual batteries that work in parallel, increasing your bike’s range. If you opt for the extended range version, you can choose between Rungu Dualie XR Steep and Rungu Dualie XR Rubicon Trail Edition.
Built for the off-road, the Rungu Dualie can be used for different applications, including sports like hunting, being able to replace quads. Unlike most e-bikes, which use hub-motor drives, the Dualie uses a high-power mid-drive motor, which makes the bike reliable on steep tracks, in mud, snow, on soft sand, and in other difficult conditions.
Moreover, unlike with average e-bikes, Rungu allows the rider to stay in the saddle while climbing grades of more than 50 percent. More traction is kept on the front wheels, thanks to the 75/25 weight distribution, offering more front-end grip.
Rungu equipped the Dualie bikes with a powerful Bafang BBSHD 1120W mid-drive motor, which is paired with the company's proprietary 52V battery system, producing more than 1,400W (1.9 hp) of peak mechanical power. You can reach an off-road top speed of 24 mph (38 kph).
The integrated 52V 15 Ah (780 Wh) battery offers a range of 20 miles (51 km) off-road in real-world conditions, but if you opt for the XR models, you get two 18Ah batteries getting 30 percent more range per charge. For the 2022 version, the Rugged model also comes with a single 18Ah battery. The additional battery in the new XR models is stored in a rear rack in a special compartment.
All the Dualie bikes are equipped with Alexrims wheels with quick-release hubs that help you change tires and tubes quickly. They are also tubeless-ready. The bikes come with hydraulic brakes in the front and the rear. Depending on the model you opt for, the bike can be equipped with Maxxis Minion 4.8” fat tires (for the Rugged and XR Rubicon Trail) or VEE Rubber Snowshoe XL or Snow Avalanche (for the Standard and Steep models).
The 2022 Standard model is the entry-level one, while the Steep adds Rungu’s mudguards and the cargo rack, while the Rugged model (which is the single battery version of the flagship Rubicon Trail) comes with BOX Prime 9 gearing and multiple accessories designed to make your riding experience easier on challenging terrain.
Rungu’s Dualie e-bikes are not the most affordable on the market, but that’s to be expected when being offered such features. The 2022 Standard starts at $4,900, the Steep model at $5,500, and the Rugged bike is a whopping $7,200. If you go with the XR versions, the XR Steep goes for $7,460, while the XR Rubicon Trail will set you back $8,460. You can order the bikes on Rungu’s website.
The 2022 Rungu Dualie lineup offers three models: a Standard one, the Dualie Steep, and Dualie Rugged. Two more models are also available in an extended range configuration, meaning they come with all the capabilities of the Dualie, but they use dual batteries that work in parallel, increasing your bike’s range. If you opt for the extended range version, you can choose between Rungu Dualie XR Steep and Rungu Dualie XR Rubicon Trail Edition.
Built for the off-road, the Rungu Dualie can be used for different applications, including sports like hunting, being able to replace quads. Unlike most e-bikes, which use hub-motor drives, the Dualie uses a high-power mid-drive motor, which makes the bike reliable on steep tracks, in mud, snow, on soft sand, and in other difficult conditions.
Moreover, unlike with average e-bikes, Rungu allows the rider to stay in the saddle while climbing grades of more than 50 percent. More traction is kept on the front wheels, thanks to the 75/25 weight distribution, offering more front-end grip.
Rungu equipped the Dualie bikes with a powerful Bafang BBSHD 1120W mid-drive motor, which is paired with the company's proprietary 52V battery system, producing more than 1,400W (1.9 hp) of peak mechanical power. You can reach an off-road top speed of 24 mph (38 kph).
The integrated 52V 15 Ah (780 Wh) battery offers a range of 20 miles (51 km) off-road in real-world conditions, but if you opt for the XR models, you get two 18Ah batteries getting 30 percent more range per charge. For the 2022 version, the Rugged model also comes with a single 18Ah battery. The additional battery in the new XR models is stored in a rear rack in a special compartment.
All the Dualie bikes are equipped with Alexrims wheels with quick-release hubs that help you change tires and tubes quickly. They are also tubeless-ready. The bikes come with hydraulic brakes in the front and the rear. Depending on the model you opt for, the bike can be equipped with Maxxis Minion 4.8” fat tires (for the Rugged and XR Rubicon Trail) or VEE Rubber Snowshoe XL or Snow Avalanche (for the Standard and Steep models).
The 2022 Standard model is the entry-level one, while the Steep adds Rungu’s mudguards and the cargo rack, while the Rugged model (which is the single battery version of the flagship Rubicon Trail) comes with BOX Prime 9 gearing and multiple accessories designed to make your riding experience easier on challenging terrain.
Rungu’s Dualie e-bikes are not the most affordable on the market, but that’s to be expected when being offered such features. The 2022 Standard starts at $4,900, the Steep model at $5,500, and the Rugged bike is a whopping $7,200. If you go with the XR versions, the XR Steep goes for $7,460, while the XR Rubicon Trail will set you back $8,460. You can order the bikes on Rungu’s website.