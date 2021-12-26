Rungu Dualie Double-Wheel Design E-Bike Can Replace Your Quad When You Go Hunting

American e-bike manufacturer Rungu has been on the market for many years, and that’s because it makes some top-notch vehicles that are tough to beat in terms of ruggedness, power, and capabilities. Its Dualie fat-tire three-wheeler is one of them, a bike that claims it can go where others can’t, keeping you on the ground no matter how difficult the terrain. The 2022 models in the series are now available to order, and they bring some new features to the table.