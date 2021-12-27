Electric Modern DB Carbon Fiber "Speedbike" Will Put an $11K Hole in Your Pocket

Folks, the name is Coleen, a group of bicycle builders and craftsmen looking to disrupt the urban mobility market with machines that aren't just electric, but seem to do the whole bicycle game differently.
Now, much about Coleen isn't mentioned on their website, but what is clear is that their design is inspired by an already existing bicycle from back in 1941, Jean Prouvé's Bicyclette.
However, each Coleen e-bike only looks like the classic design; in reality, these machines are some of the most modern around. Don't believe me? Let's take a look at one of the machines currently available to own, Modern DB.
DB comes in with a starting price tag of 9,990 EUR (11,305 USD at current exchange rates), just to offer you an idea of how this team does cycling. Yes, that little trinket you see costs over $11K. The reason is because of the level of attention and technology included in each one.
absolutely no way to include everything that goes into a Coleen into just one article, so I'll do my best to stick to the important features, one of which is frame design.
Each Coleen bike, DB included, features a top-of-the-line frame construction from nothing more than carbon fiber. What, you thought it was aluminum? Nope, over 35 hours of carbon layering and 50 hours of finetuning are put into each bike before stepping off the proverbial assembly line. Then there's the geometry yielded by said layering, a cross-frame design, all of it made with comfort, style, and technology in mind.
Speaking of technology, the top tube hides the battery pack needed to power that rear hub motor and all electronics like the lights and integrated display. Up to 522 Wh of power can be found, but best of all, two options exist for a rear hub motor, a 250-watt or 750-watt option.
While both units feature the same torque output of 43 Nm (31.7 lb-ft), the 750-watt option is clearly faster and features a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph). The 250 is limited to 25 kph (15.5 mph). Depending on the motor opted for, you'll have a range of 90 km (56 mi) or 70 km (43.5 mi).
major manufacturers like Bosch or Bafang; Coleen uses their own in-house motor design. It's a tad different than other motors on the market in that everything from torque sensors to speed sensors are all contained in this unit. The motor sits at the rear while the gearbox is mounted as the BB. Six gears offer up to 295% of assist, and the motor is rated for 60,000 km (37,282 mi) as long as you change the belt every 10,000 km (6,213 mi).
Up next, you've got the cockpit, another Coleen "innovation." The integrated display not only reveals to a rider things like battery level, speed, and range, but also acts as a keyless starting system and even features real-time tracking in case of theft. There's a call and SMS notification system plus a USB port to recharge your devices. An app to all of this helps you stay in charge of your DB. Everything else seems rather ordinary, from the hydraulic brakes to Schwalbe tires.
You're probably dying to know how much Modern DB weighs with all this carbon. The 750-watt version comes in with a weight of 24.5 kg (54 lbs). That sounds about the average weight of a solid MTB. So what are you paying for? I think it's all the hard work spent on development and design. If you're ever in the market for a modern bicycle, Modern DB is one to consider.
Now, much about Coleen isn't mentioned on their website, but what is clear is that their design is inspired by an already existing bicycle from back in 1941, Jean Prouvé's Bicyclette.
However, each Coleen e-bike only looks like the classic design; in reality, these machines are some of the most modern around. Don't believe me? Let's take a look at one of the machines currently available to own, Modern DB.
DB comes in with a starting price tag of 9,990 EUR (11,305 USD at current exchange rates), just to offer you an idea of how this team does cycling. Yes, that little trinket you see costs over $11K. The reason is because of the level of attention and technology included in each one.
absolutely no way to include everything that goes into a Coleen into just one article, so I'll do my best to stick to the important features, one of which is frame design.
Each Coleen bike, DB included, features a top-of-the-line frame construction from nothing more than carbon fiber. What, you thought it was aluminum? Nope, over 35 hours of carbon layering and 50 hours of finetuning are put into each bike before stepping off the proverbial assembly line. Then there's the geometry yielded by said layering, a cross-frame design, all of it made with comfort, style, and technology in mind.
Speaking of technology, the top tube hides the battery pack needed to power that rear hub motor and all electronics like the lights and integrated display. Up to 522 Wh of power can be found, but best of all, two options exist for a rear hub motor, a 250-watt or 750-watt option.
While both units feature the same torque output of 43 Nm (31.7 lb-ft), the 750-watt option is clearly faster and features a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph). The 250 is limited to 25 kph (15.5 mph). Depending on the motor opted for, you'll have a range of 90 km (56 mi) or 70 km (43.5 mi).
major manufacturers like Bosch or Bafang; Coleen uses their own in-house motor design. It's a tad different than other motors on the market in that everything from torque sensors to speed sensors are all contained in this unit. The motor sits at the rear while the gearbox is mounted as the BB. Six gears offer up to 295% of assist, and the motor is rated for 60,000 km (37,282 mi) as long as you change the belt every 10,000 km (6,213 mi).
Up next, you've got the cockpit, another Coleen "innovation." The integrated display not only reveals to a rider things like battery level, speed, and range, but also acts as a keyless starting system and even features real-time tracking in case of theft. There's a call and SMS notification system plus a USB port to recharge your devices. An app to all of this helps you stay in charge of your DB. Everything else seems rather ordinary, from the hydraulic brakes to Schwalbe tires.
You're probably dying to know how much Modern DB weighs with all this carbon. The 750-watt version comes in with a weight of 24.5 kg (54 lbs). That sounds about the average weight of a solid MTB. So what are you paying for? I think it's all the hard work spent on development and design. If you're ever in the market for a modern bicycle, Modern DB is one to consider.