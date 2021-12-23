A McBike to Go With Your McFries: McDonald’s Offers Stationary Bikes to Burn Calories

McDonald’s is hoping you’ll be lovin’ this: a stationary McBike to go with your fatty order of burger and fries, or whatever else you’re craving at the moment, so you can burn those mostly-empty calories as you’re ingesting them.
McDonald’s and any other type of junk food offering is normally associated with the exact opposite of an active lifestyle. Even as an exception to an otherwise healthy diet, that monthly cheat meal, McDonald’s is not the kind of food you ingest and then jump right back into the swing of things. Like, few human beings would gobble a McDonald’s menu washed down with a large Coke and then hit the gym for a workout.
But McDonald’s is hoping you’ll be able to do it, as long as you start early before the food is even in your stomach. In a bid to counter the negative, unhealthy imagery associated with its business, McDonald’s has introduced McBikes in certain locations in China, HypeBeast says. The McBike is a stationary bike that doubles as seating for one, so you can pedal up a sweat to burn the calories as you’re ingesting them while facing a wall. It reads like a joke, but it’s not.
The idea is strange, at best, but people online seem to be embracing it. Sure, pedaling won’t burn half of the calories in a McDonald’s combo, but anything is better than nothing, right?
The strange McBike came to international attention earlier this week thanks to the TikTok video at the bottom of the page, which, as of the moment of press, has nearly 36 million views. The aforementioned media outlet says that several Chinese locations have it and that it’s part of a campaign to counter criticism on the unhealthy lifestyle McDonald’s promotes.
For what it’s worth, the girl in the video seems perfectly comfortable pedaling while eating a burger and sipping a Coke. For those who feel queasy only at the idea of working out while eating junk food, there’s always the option of riding your bike to and from the restaurant. The old-fashioned way.
@cris13yu
mc da China kkkk amei a ideia? som original - cris13_u