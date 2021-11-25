Mahle's Custom-Developed Apps Are All About Making e-Bikes Even Smarter Than They Are

A major player on the international automotive market, German-based developer and supplier Mahle focuses its business on the future of mobility. Among others, it also describes itself as a holistic systems provider for smart e-bikes, and its new apps are meant to make electric two-wheelers even smarter than they already are.
Mahle boasts of offering a platform for compact drive units, whether it is for mountain bikes, urban bikes, race, or gravel. The full system offered by the manufacturer consists of a customized motor control, bike components for connectivity, an optimized battery concept, and more. All components offered by Mahle are lightweight and can easily be integrated to best serve the bike’s slim design and identity.
Now the manufacturer announces three mobile apps that are meant to address the specific needs of all bike user groups: riders, manufacturers, and dealerships. All apps are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The ones developed for riders and the dealerships (MySmartBike and SmartBike Lab) can be downloaded from the App Store and Play Store. Manufacturers can get their app (Production) from their sales contact. All three apps can also be used with desktop PCs, with the web dashboard including more advanced functions. The three apps are now available to download.
Developed to improve the interaction between the rider and the bike, the MySmartBike app provides real-time data about the vehicle such as charge status monitoring and more. It can record the rider’s routes and training cycles and help improve them by analyzing parameters such as measured times, heart rate, and so on. The motor output of the bike can also be regulated based on the biker’s heart rate.
Next, there’s the SmartBike Lab that helps dealerships optimize their after-sales services, offering customer-oriented diagnostics.
The Production app is the other app advertised by Mahle and it is dedicated to e-bike manufacturers. It helps them track the e-bike’s path from shipment to the dealership and then the end user.
Now the manufacturer announces three mobile apps that are meant to address the specific needs of all bike user groups: riders, manufacturers, and dealerships. All apps are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The ones developed for riders and the dealerships (MySmartBike and SmartBike Lab) can be downloaded from the App Store and Play Store. Manufacturers can get their app (Production) from their sales contact. All three apps can also be used with desktop PCs, with the web dashboard including more advanced functions. The three apps are now available to download.
Developed to improve the interaction between the rider and the bike, the MySmartBike app provides real-time data about the vehicle such as charge status monitoring and more. It can record the rider’s routes and training cycles and help improve them by analyzing parameters such as measured times, heart rate, and so on. The motor output of the bike can also be regulated based on the biker’s heart rate.
Next, there’s the SmartBike Lab that helps dealerships optimize their after-sales services, offering customer-oriented diagnostics.
The Production app is the other app advertised by Mahle and it is dedicated to e-bike manufacturers. It helps them track the e-bike’s path from shipment to the dealership and then the end user.