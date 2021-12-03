Pakmule System Transforms Nearly Any Vehicle Into a Cargo-Carrying Machine

Folks, today we're going to be getting to know a crew known as Pakmule, the creators behind three very simple yet effective cargo carriers made to expand your vehicle's ability to carry goods of all kinds.
If you've never heard of Pakmule, you wouldn't be alone. However, this crew has been on the market since 2017. But, this story started well before that, in 2012, when Kansas Sartin was inspired to build a different kind of cargo solution. Might I add that it's inspired by rigging used on coastal fishing boats?
Now, if you ever happen to be looking for a cargo solution to just about anything you can come up with, and I really mean anything, then you should listen up for the next three minutes or so.
Firstly, Pakmule seems to have done the market research and has developed three different carriers that can be used for anything from camping gear to wood and even animal feed. Heck, they even offer an array of additional gear to transform your base carrier into one suitable for carrying bicycles, fishing poles, possibly even kayaks. Even a Porch function can be incorporated, turning this carrier into one awesome tailgating or sungazing solution.
Heading towards the Original model, we're going to encounter the Sway-Back. For this model, Pakmule is working its magic once again with a construction meant for vehicles with swing-open doors found on vans, Jeeps, and cars like Land Cruisers, basically anything with a swinging rear door. Overall, you're looking at a rack with a 12-square-foot (1.11-square-meter)capacity but no specific mention of a weight limit. Sounds like it's set around 500 lbs (227 kg), just like the Original.
Best of all, just like every other Pakmule carrier, the Original, too, features a wobble-free connection to a 2-inch (5.08-centimeter) square receiver. Each Pakmule carrier comes in with a price of 945 USD (835 EUR at current exchange rates), no matter the model, and is built right here in the U.S.
As for the three additional modifications that can be applied to the carriers, the Bike Rack can carry upwards of three bikes and only applies to the Original and Sway-Back carriers, as does the Porch function. However, the Rod Rack is the only addition that applies to all three carriers and brings with it a capacity to mount four fishing rods, even more if you purchase extra gear.
If you do want to transform your Pakmule into any one of these variations, you will need to pick up extra gear, at an extra cost, of course. But, how much everything will end up costing you depends on the level of capability you seek.
I understand that you may feel as though the Pakmule carriers look simple, and they are, but that's the secret behind their effectiveness and ease of use. Best of all, it's the sort of gear you can put on your Christmas list without feeling like you're emptying your bank account.
