autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month (2021)  
Car reviews:
 
Pakmule System Transforms Nearly Any Vehicle Into a Cargo-Carrying Machine
In our search to find you everything car-related, we've run across something known as Pakmule, a simple yet effective cargo carrier that looks like it can be attached to just about anything with a hitch receiver.

Pakmule System Transforms Nearly Any Vehicle Into a Cargo-Carrying Machine

Home > News > Coverstory
3 Dec 2021, 13:57 UTC ·
Pakmule Rod RackPakmule Rod RackPakmule Rod RackPakmule Rod RackPakmule PorchPakmule PorchPakmule Bike RackPakmule Bike RackPakmule Bike RackPakmule Bike RackPakmule OriginalPakmule OriginalPakmule OriginalPakmule OriginalPakmule Sway-BackPakmule Sway-BackPakmule Sway-BackPakmule Sway-BackPakmule RidgelinePakmule RidgelinePakmule RidgelinePakmule RidgelinePakmule Original
Folks, today we're going to be getting to know a crew known as Pakmule, the creators behind three very simple yet effective cargo carriers made to expand your vehicle's ability to carry goods of all kinds.

If you've never heard of Pakmule, you wouldn't be alone. However, this crew has been on the market since 2017. But, this story started well before that, in 2012, when Kansas Sartin was inspired to build a different kind of cargo solution. Might I add that it's inspired by rigging used on coastal fishing boats?

Now, if you ever happen to be looking for a cargo solution to just about anything you can come up with, and I really mean anything, then you should listen up for the next three minutes or so.

Firstly, Pakmule seems to have done the market research and has developed three different carriers that can be used for anything from camping gear to wood and even animal feed. Heck, they even offer an array of additional gear to transform your base carrier into one suitable for carrying bicycles, fishing poles, possibly even kayaks. Even a Porch function can be incorporated, turning this carrier into one awesome tailgating or sungazing solution.

As I mentioned, three different cargo racks are available, the smallest being the Ridgeline. This unit looks to be the newest addition to the Pakmule family and serves UTVs and even sedans. Yes, sedans, and even grandma's Camry. The reason why your sedan can now carry extra gear is due in part to an 8-inch (20-centimeter) riser in place to affect your vehicle's departure angle as little as possible. This trinket can carry up to 350 lbs (159 kg) of gear in a space designed to fit two 45-quart (42-liter) coolers.

Heading towards the Original model, we're going to encounter the Sway-Back. For this model, Pakmule is working its magic once again with a construction meant for vehicles with swing-open doors found on vans, Jeeps, and cars like Land Cruisers, basically anything with a swinging rear door. Overall, you're looking at a rack with a 12-square-foot (1.11-square-meter)capacity but no specific mention of a weight limit. Sounds like it's set around 500 lbs (227 kg), just like the Original.

Speaking of the Original, this is where it all started. A TIG-welded aluminum frame weighs no more than 42 lbs (19 kg) and does feature that limit of 500 lbs of cargo capacity. Best of all, just like every other Pakmule carrier, the Original, too, features a wobble-free connection to a 2-inch (5.08-centimeter) square receiver. Each Pakmule carrier comes in with a price of 945 USD (835 EUR at current exchange rates), no matter the model, and is built right here in the U.S.

As for the three additional modifications that can be applied to the carriers, the Bike Rack can carry upwards of three bikes and only applies to the Original and Sway-Back carriers, as does the Porch function. However, the Rod Rack is the only addition that applies to all three carriers and brings with it a capacity to mount four fishing rods, even more if you purchase extra gear.

If you do want to transform your Pakmule into any one of these variations, you will need to pick up extra gear, at an extra cost, of course. But, how much everything will end up costing you depends on the level of capability you seek.

I understand that you may feel as though the Pakmule carriers look simple, and they are, but that's the secret behind their effectiveness and ease of use. Best of all, it's the sort of gear you can put on your Christmas list without feeling like you're emptying your bank account.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Cargo carrier off-grid off-road hitch capable Pakmule versatile
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories