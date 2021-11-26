Riprock Expert 24 Is the Bike to Introduce Your Child to Serious Mountain Blazing

Folks, in the spirit of the upcoming Christmas season and growing gift lists, I've decided to show you what the newer generations can get their hands on in terms of a bicycle, the Riprock Expert 24.
Growing up, I don't remember kid's bikes looking like this. Then again, these are different times, and several cycling prodigies are hitting the trails as we speak. The Riprock Expert is the bike they should be doing it on. Why would I be saying this? Well, let's take a look at what Specialized has in store for the young riders among us.
The very first feature that attracted my attention to the bike was the frame. Just look at it. It brings a geometry that is seen in serious MTBs. The dropped seat stays blend beautifully into a very menacing top tube. Specialized also designed the frame to be unisex, so you won't have to worry about which child you're buying this for; all can have a go.
necessary clearance to keep your child safe. Specialized also designed the Riprock to sport a dropper post for more clearance to handle drops and the likes. Absolutely perfect for up-and-coming riders to get a feel of a real machine. Completed using A1 Premium butted alloy, the frame also features internal cable routing to ensure the ride is as snag-free as possible.
To continue helping your child learn the ways of the MTB, Riprock is equipped with a Manitou Junit 24 fork with 100 millimeters (3.94 inches) of travel and a 40-millimeter (1.57-inch) offset. Heck, I wish I had a Manitou fork on my bike growing up. There are fenders too, to maintain as clean a bike and child as possible.
Unlike other children's bikes or even low-budget adult machines, the Expert is boasting an SRAM drivetrain with an NX setup tuned to the sounds of 11 speeds. The rear derailleur and shift levers are part of the NX line, while the cassette is a PG-1130 with 11-42T. Quite the solid setup for a kid's MTB. All that's then running a KMC X11 chain with Missing Link.
For secondary components, the manufacturer's website shows off very few name brands with most gear provided in-house, except for the brakes, those are from SRAM once again. A set of Level hydraulic disc brakes with 160-millimeter (6.3-inch) rotors are sure to give your kid the right feeling of an MTB.
If you're worried about putting your child's future in the hands of a team like Specialized, don't be. With a history dating back to 1974, this crew has been able to stay alive in a cut-throat industry for one reason, they're good at what they do.
Every year riders are placed on podiums because of their machines, and your kid could be next; just give them a Riprock Expert bike to do it with. However, be prepared to dish out at least 1,500 USD (1,329 EUR at current exchange rates) depending on your dealership. Better hope those straight A's help.
