autoevolution

2019 Honda Civic Type R Is $1,000 More Expensive Than Previous Model Year

1 Nov 2018, 17:34 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
For the 2019 model year, the Civic Type R doesn’t come with an all-wheel-drive option or the grand touring-oriented trim level that Hideki Matsumoto was talking about not that long ago. The more performance-oriented test mules spied on the Nurburgring a few months ago haven’t arrived in showrooms either, but Honda has thought of something else to keep enthusiast interested in the hot hatchback.
31 photos
2019 Honda Civic Type R in Sonic Gray Pearl2019 Honda Civic Type R in Sonic Gray Pearl2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R2019 Honda Civic Type R
Along with the rest of the Civic lineup, the Type R received a handful of upgrades, chief among which is the Sonic Gray Pearl that joins the model-exclusive Championship White. Like the hatchback with lesser engine options, the Civic Type R now comes with “multiple interior updates designed to provide drivers with a more comfortable and efficient in-vehicle experience.”

Honda is referring to the Display Audio infotainment system that now comes with physical buttons, including a volume knob. Improved voice recognition and Bluetooth phone pairing are also featured, along with a USB sub-cord and phone mirroring on EX trim levels and above. Of course, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both supported.

The steering wheel controls have been modified “for simplified operation” as well, which goes to show how wrong Honda was with the original design of the essentials. Larger cupholders in the center console, an indicator light for the electronic parking, and physical controls for the fan speed of the dual-zone climate control system round off the list of improvements.

Capable of 25 miles per gallon on the combined cycle, the Civic Type R for the 2019 model year retails from $35,700 excluding the $895 destination charge. In other words, Honda has the balls to charge $1k more than before, without even throwing in additional standard equipment to sweeten the deal.

But on the other hand, the performance is there and the Nurburgring lap record allows Honda to charge what it wants for the Civic Type R. In addition to the 306-horsepower turbocharged engine, the hottest Civic out there also comes with automatic rev-matching for the six-speed manual transmission and adjustable suspension with Comfort, Sport, and +R settings.
2019 Honda Civic Type R price honda civic type r hot hatchback Honda Civic US Honda
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
On Electric Harleys and New Generations U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)Nine Ways in Which The 2019 BMW X5 (G05) Demolishes The BMW X5 (F15)
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
HONDA models:
HONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactHONDA HR-VHONDA HR-V Medium SUVHONDA PilotHONDA Pilot Large SUVHONDA InsightHONDA Insight CompactAll HONDA models  
 
 