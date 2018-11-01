2019 Honda Civic Type R Is $1,000 More Expensive Than Previous Model Year

For the 2019 model year, the Civic Type R doesn’t come with an all-wheel-drive option or the grand touring-oriented trim level that Hideki Matsumoto was talking about not that long ago. The more performance-oriented test mules spied on the Nurburgring a few months ago haven’t arrived in showrooms either, but Honda has thought of something else to keep enthusiast interested in the hot hatchback.
Along with the rest of the Civic lineup, the Type R received a handful of upgrades, chief among which is the Sonic Gray Pearl that joins the model-exclusive Championship White. Like the hatchback with lesser engine options, the Civic Type R now comes with “multiple interior updates designed to provide drivers with a more comfortable and efficient in-vehicle experience.”
Honda is referring to the Display Audio infotainment system that now comes with physical buttons, including a volume knob. Improved voice recognition and Bluetooth phone pairing are also featured, along with a USB sub-cord and phone mirroring on EX trim levels and above. Of course, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both supported.
The steering wheel controls have been modified “for simplified operation” as well, which goes to show how wrong Honda was with the original design of the essentials. Larger cupholders in the center console, an indicator light for the electronic parking, and physical controls for the fan speed of the dual-zone climate control system round off the list of improvements.
Capable of 25 miles per gallon on the combined cycle, the Civic Type R for the 2019 model year retails from $35,700 excluding the $895 destination charge. In other words, Honda has the balls to charge $1k more than before, without even throwing in additional standard equipment to sweeten the deal.
But on the other hand, the performance is there and the Nurburgring lap record allows Honda to charge what it wants for the Civic Type R. In addition to the 306-horsepower turbocharged engine, the hottest Civic out there also comes with automatic rev-matching for the six-speed manual transmission and adjustable suspension with Comfort, Sport, and +R settings.
