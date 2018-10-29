autoevolution

Honda Civic Type R Drag Races Modded Civic, Destruction Happens

While muscle car lovers are not proud of this, it's no secret that the Honda Civic is one of the most popular platforms of the drag racing realm. In fact, Civics that are extremely well prepped like to troll slabs of America on a regular basis. However, we're not here to discuss that. Instead, we want to show you such a Honda that turned against its own kind.
To be more precise, an older Honda Civic, which had received drag strip preparation, recently duked it out with the contemporary model. We're refering to the FK8 Type R, a beast that delivers 310 horsepower.

You know, the hot hatch that set the Nurburgring front-wheel-drive production car lap record back in 2017, lapping the Green Hell in 7:43.80. For instance, this still allows the hot hatch to one-up serious sportscars, such as the BMW M2 Performance (here's a test talking about the 7:50 Ring time of the Bavarian coupe).

Nevertheless, we're here to talk about straight-line shenanigans. And while we're not sure of the exact mods fitted to the older Civic, it's obvious this packs the right kind of bits and pieces for the drag strip.

Then there's the noticeable scale footprint difference between the two, which obviously works in favor of the senior car.

The two compacts got together at the Cecil County Dragway in Maryland, engaging in a good old quarter-mile battle, as you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Since both machines struggled to find traction during the initial phase of the race, the difference between them might not seem all that important. As for the rest of the tale, we don't want to throw too many spoilers at you, so we'll stop here.

Oh, and by the way, here's a half-mile brawl involving a modded Civic and a Dodge Demon.

