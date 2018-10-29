autoevolution

800 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 800 HP Audi RS7, Results Are Crushing

29 Oct 2018, 15:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Audi RS7 are brilliant ways of exploring the possibilities of German engineering as a consumer. Their fame has spread all over the world, which is why we're here to bright you a tale from Russia.
4 photos
800 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 800 HP Audi RS7 in Russia800 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 800 HP Audi RS7 in Russia800 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 800 HP Audi RS7 in Russia
And while these machines are extremely capable in factory stock form, there will always be owners seeking extra thrills. Well, this is where the aftermarket side of the industry enters the scene. And we have to let you know that this Russian battle, which takes the form of a drag race, involves modded incarnations of the said toys.

The Zuffenhausen supercar is animated by a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat six, while the engine compartment of the Ingolstadt toy packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.

The mods fitted to the two machines are of lesser importance here. However, we have to mention that each of them beings 800 horsepower to the table. To get an idea of what such a setup means, we'll mention that it sits close to the limits of a streetable tuning project - once you go into the four-digit output area, you enter racing land.

A Russian YouTube channel brought the two together, with sprinting battle aims in mind. We're talking about machines that mix dual-clutch transmissions with an all-paw setup, so the standing start wasn't a problem for any of them.

As such, you'll be able to check out such a drag race at the 8:16 point of the video below.

Nevertheless, the two also engaged in rolling start racing, an adventure that awaits you at the 10:22 point of the clip.

Note that while the Audi RS7 comes with a partially stripped interior, the 911 Turbo S is here in complete form. And while this does help the Audi a little bit, we'll remind you that the scale footprint difference between the two sits at over 250 kg (550 lbs).

porsche 911 turbo s Audi RS7 drag racing Russia
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Latest car models:
MCLAREN SpeedtailMCLAREN Speedtail ExoticVOLKSWAGEN T-CrossVOLKSWAGEN T-Cross Small SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticAll car models  
 
 