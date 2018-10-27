autoevolution

Tuned Audi RS3 Does 168 MPH 1/2-Mile, Out For Dodge Demon Blood

27 Oct 2018
With the latest generation of the Audi RS3 having gained the German carmaker's monstrous 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbo, the hot compact became the kind of machine that can easily punch above its weight.
As you can imagine, aftermarket developers couldn't miss the opportunity of dipping into the turbo-five's potential, which is how we ended up with monsters like the one we're here to discuss.

This example of the RS3 Sedan has been massaged by US specialist APR, with the tuner taking the 2.5-liter engine from its factory output of 400 horsepower to over 600 ponies - keep in mind that the machine packs a dual-clutch tranny.

Well, the toy was put through its paces in a half-mile event that took place in Ocala, Florida last weeeknd. And the Ingolstadt tool didn't fail to deliver, since it dropped eleven passes in the high-160 mph range.

To be more precise, its best trap speed sat at 168.66 mph according to the timing equipment and 169.85 mph based on the Graddy GPS fitted to the vehicle.

Note that the Audi RS3 comes in full street trim, from the complete interior and battery, to the Toyo R888R tires.

In fact, the developer took the time to drop a few lines on the adventure, with these coming via the YouTube description of the video showcasing the said events.

"[The car] had a full tank of Ethanol straight from a local pump (around the upper 70% if I recall correctly). If anyone was there, you'll recall this car turning a lot of heads!"

Now, you might want to know what happens when such an Audi RS3 is thrown at the quarter-mile. Well, we've added a second below, which shows the compact beast pulling 9s runs.

As in the case of the said 1/2-mile trap speed, we're talking about the kind of figures that allows the German toy to tie the Dodge Demon.

