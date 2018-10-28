autoevolution

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Drag Races Ferrari F12 TDF, Shots Fired

Ladies and gentlemen racers, as those of you tuned into our drag racing tales are well aware, we never miss an occasion to highlight the difference between on-paper (call it on-screen, if you might) racing and the kind of velocity adventures that take place in the real world. And this time around, we've brought along a battle between a Ferrari F12 Tour De France and the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.
Sure, the two special editions aren't direct competitors, since the Aventador Superveloce would be a closer rival for the F12 TDF. And we didn't mention the SV by accident, since this also took part in the velocity gathering that brought the Huracan Performante and the Tour De France together.

We're talking about an event held on an airfield in Switzerland (think: Supercar Owners' Circle 2018) and if this sounds familiar, it's probably because we've talked about the shenanigan before - here's an example involving the Porsche Carrera GT and the Ferrari F50.

As it has been the case with the previous adventures, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page showcases multiple battles. And while we usually list the point of the clip that shows the race from the headline, these straight-line fights are all special, so we'll skip mentioning the said spot.

Returning to the brawl involving the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and the Ferrari F12 Tour De France, we'll drop a few numbers that describe the two.

The Sant'Agata Bolognese machine is animated by a 640 horsepower, 600 Nm 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10, while tipping the scales at 1,382 kilograms.

As for the Maranello toy, this weighs in at 1,520 kilos, with its atmospheric 6,262cc V12 producing 780 horsepower and 705 Nm of torque.

And while the Raging Bull needs 8.9 seconds to complete the 0 to 200 km/h sprint, the Prancing Horse can play the same game in 7.1 seconds.

So does the real-world confrontation of the two match the figures mentioned above? We'll let the video below speak.

